Florida's Lovely Trail Starting In The Greater Everglades Is Called One Of The 'Most Beautiful Hikes In The US'

When you think about famous scenic hiking trails in the United States, what comes to mind? The Appalachian Trail? The Pacific Crest Trail? How about the Florida Trail? If you're like many people, you probably don't readily associate the Sunshine State as an epic thru-hiking destination, which is why it might seem puzzling to see the Florida Trail land on Outside's list of "The 10 Most Beautiful Hikes in the U.S." Florida, after all, lacks anything resembling a mountain range, or, as the adventurer journal put it, Southern Florida is "as flat as a flounder." Mountainless though it may be, Florida offers a lot in the way of wild spaces, including more than 5,000 miles of hiking trails that cut through two time zones. Florida is also home to one of only 11 designated National Scenic Trails in the United States: the lovely Florida Trail.

According to the Florida Trail Association, every year, about 360,000 people hike all or parts of the Florida Trail, which crosses a number of public lands, including state parks and forests, a national wildlife refuge, and three national forests. While the entire Florida Trail is approximately 1,500 miles long, the section that landed itself on Outside's list includes only the first 30 miles through the Greater Everglades ecosystem in Big Cypress National Preserve.

Discover why this long and challenging hike, which winds through watery pine forests and murky swamps reeling with frogs, turtles, and alligators, is unexpectedly breathtaking, and may be worth adding to your adventure bucket list.