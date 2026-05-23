All 11 US National Scenic Hiking Trails, Ranked By Difficulty

The United States has myriad trails across its vast and varied landscapes. There are 11 official National Scenic Trails, and they offer some of the world's most beautiful and ambitious walks. Ranging from 65 to 4,600 miles and covering all of the country's major mountain ranges, the U.S. National Scenic Trails system appeals to all skill levels, from beginners to veterans. But how challenging is challenging? It depends on how you look at it.

These trails are organized into sections, which can vary greatly in difficulty. The North Country Trail, for example, is nearly 5,000 miles long, but some segments are relatively flat. Mountainous trails, meanwhile, can be incredibly strenuous, even if distances are modest. Hikers have differing opinions about the difficulty of through-hikes on some of the most extensive routes, but a lot of that depends on weather, gear, preparedness, and personal preferences.

Below, we've listed all 11 National Scenic Trails in order of difficulty, based on their entirety. Through-hikes are as mentally challenging as they are physical. Endurance comes in many forms, and the experience will be unique for everyone, so this list approaches "difficulty" through the lens of both physical and mental toughness. We've compared reviews on sites like AllTrails and hikers' YouTube channels and blogs, and we consulted official resources such as the National Parks Service and trail associations. A longer trail is not necessarily a harder trail, so we also considered elevation gain and remoteness.