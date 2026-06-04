North Carolina's Rustic Suburb Near Asheville Is A Mountain Gem With Cozy Cabins And Dreamy Views

When most North Carolinians envision the mountains, they usually think of Asheville. Known for its bustling restaurant scene, craft breweries, and — of course — its proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city attracts millions of visitors each year. However, travelers seeking a quieter mountain escape may want to look beyond Asheville's city limits.

About 20 minutes west of downtown, Candler offers the best of both worlds. Tucked into western North Carolina's Hominy Valley, Candler is a suburban destination that feels worlds away from Asheville's busy downtown, despite being so close. Getting there is easy as well. Those arriving from out of town can fly into Asheville Regional Airport, then hop in an Uber or Lyft to continue to Candler.

In addition to its proximity to downtown Asheville, what draws visitors to Candler is its connection to nature. The community is surrounded by dense forests and sweeping mountain vistas that help set the stage for a relaxing weekend getaway. Scattered throughout the area are cozy cabins tucked into wooded landscapes. Additionally, its location near some of Western North Carolina's most popular outdoor attractions makes it a convenient but low-key base for exploration.