North Carolina's Rustic Suburb Near Asheville Is A Mountain Gem With Cozy Cabins And Dreamy Views
When most North Carolinians envision the mountains, they usually think of Asheville. Known for its bustling restaurant scene, craft breweries, and — of course — its proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the city attracts millions of visitors each year. However, travelers seeking a quieter mountain escape may want to look beyond Asheville's city limits.
About 20 minutes west of downtown, Candler offers the best of both worlds. Tucked into western North Carolina's Hominy Valley, Candler is a suburban destination that feels worlds away from Asheville's busy downtown, despite being so close. Getting there is easy as well. Those arriving from out of town can fly into Asheville Regional Airport, then hop in an Uber or Lyft to continue to Candler.
In addition to its proximity to downtown Asheville, what draws visitors to Candler is its connection to nature. The community is surrounded by dense forests and sweeping mountain vistas that help set the stage for a relaxing weekend getaway. Scattered throughout the area are cozy cabins tucked into wooded landscapes. Additionally, its location near some of Western North Carolina's most popular outdoor attractions makes it a convenient but low-key base for exploration.
Candler, NC, offers easy access to scenic mountain landscapes and outdoor activities
One of the most popular outdoor attractions easily accessible from Candler is the Blue Ridge Parkway, a 469-mile scenic roadway that stretches from Virginia to North Carolina and is often considered America's favorite drive. Visitors coming from Candler can reach the parkway via NC-112 to NC-191 and get off at milepost 393.6, which is also the location of the North Carolina Arboretum. From there, visitors can continue southwest toward landmarks such as Mount Pisgah, home to several scenic overlooks. One popular destination is Buck Spring Gap Overlook, located near the historic site of George Vanderbilt's Buck Spring Lodge, a mountain retreat built in 1896.
If you're interested in a more active trip, Candler offers hiking trails with varying levels of intensity and skill. Hard Times Trailhead in Pisgah National Forest, a national forest boasting Appalachian views without the crowds, is a notable trail just 18 minutes away by car. The 6-mile trail is described as well-maintained, with one hiker saying it's "an easy hike through a beautiful forested area with great views of the lake along the way." However, some hikers note that it's important to keep an eye out for poison ivy and snakes.
Another nearby outdoor destination is Lake Powhatan Recreation Area. Although no watercraft are allowed on the lake, the recreation area offers opportunities for swimming, fishing, stargazing, and birdwatching. Visitors looking to extend their outdoor adventure can also camp there. The campgrounds feature tent and RV sites nestled among the trees. They also have modern conveniences, including restrooms with flush toilets, hot showers, and 12 glamping tents. It's worth noting, though, that visitors must reserve camping spots in advance.
Enjoy cozy mountain cabins and fall colors in this relaxing escape
Many travelers visit Candler for its cozy accommodations. Nestled into the trees, visitors will find cabins with weathered-wood exteriors and stone foundations that blend right into the surrounding landscape. One example is Mountain Springs Cabins, a collection of 13 pet-friendly cabins located along South Hominy Creek near Pisgah National Forest. The cabins range in size, with some able to accommodate up to 12 guests, making them suitable for both couples getaways or family vacations.
After a day of exploring nearby trails, visitors can unwind by the fireplace, play board games, or simply relax on the porch. As one Google reviewer wrote, "The cabins are rustic and charming, and as you sit on the porch swing, you can enjoy the creek." Travelers looking for a different experience can book one of five yurts on the property. Each yurt features a skylight that offers views of the night sky as you drift off to sleep.
Candler draws travelers year-round, but Fall is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful times to visit. As the weather becomes cooler, the surrounding mountains transform into a patchwork of red, orange, and gold. Spring and summer, on the other hand, bring lush greenery, pastel blooms, and the ideal weather for outdoor adventures. Travelers looking for another scenic mountain community may also want to visit Woodfin, a cozy Asheville suburb with Smoky Mountain views.