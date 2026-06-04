Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Cute Little Town With Inviting Shops And Quiet Camping

The shops along Petrolia Line draw visitors in with their quaint and cozy aesthetics. Take, for example, the Olde Post Office Gift Shoppe. As its name suggests, it's housed in a now-defunct post office dating back to 1892. The store boasts a farmhouse-style ambiance and is stocked with locally made goods and seasonal decor. Featuring a 4.7 rating on Google, reviewers recommend trying the its ice cream, usually available in the summer months. If you have a sweet tooth, there are other options like Guild Chocolates, a shop with industrial, earthy accents. It creates elevated award-winning handmade treats, ranging from bonbons to frog-shaped creations.

Prefer a steaming cuppa? The Petrolia Mercantile and Tea is packed with glass canisters filled with a variety of blends to take home. "Absolutely LOVE this retail space!," wrote one visitor. They added, "It's a relaxing shopping environment with high quality offerings." Customers also note that you can discover an assortment of other items here, including coffee beans (which can be ground onsite), ornate mugs, and artisan foodstuffs.

Visitors will find clothing shops in Petrolia too, such as The Country Barn Boutique. Its racks are lined with size-inclusive apparel for women, and reviewers say the staff is helpful in assisting customers with putting together outfits. There are also eateries and cafes along Petrolia Line, like The Cottage, where you can enjoy a sandwich and a beverage in a snug living-room-like space complete with a fireplace and a couch. That said, if you're looking for another destination with a similar vibe to Petrolia, Dresden, a charming community with a walkable downtown, is a short drive away.