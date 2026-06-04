Between Detroit And Toronto Is Canada's Cute Little Town With Inviting Shops And Quiet Camping
There are an assortment of small towns to explore in Ontario, Canada. Better yet, many are within easy driving distance of Detroit, including Petrolia. Located only an hour and a half away, it's nestled between Michigan's largest city and Ontario's capital, Toronto. Petrolia has a population of a little over 6,000 and only spans about 5 square miles. Yes, it's a compact destination, but it's one with a rich legacy. Established in the 1860s, Petrolia is known as Canada's Victorian Oil Town, a reference to its once-bustling refining industry — and the reason for its name. While the 19th-century oil boom is now just a chapter in Canada's history, Petrolia still delights visitors with its present-day amenities, welcoming shops, and a laid-back camping getaway.
Local businesses dot downtown Petrolia, with many found along Petrolia Line. This major street features brick buildings with colorful facades, giving the town an adorable, idyllic atmosphere. Several structures throughout Petrolia, including many along Petrolia Line, date back to the town's heyday, adding to its historic appeal. The town is also well-suited for nature lovers. Conveniently, Lorne C. Henderson Conservation Area is situated along Petrolia Line, a few minutes outside of downtown. This wooded site allows locals and visitors alike to connect with the great outdoors. Still, exploring Petrolia's shops is one of the best ways to soak up its small-town charm.
Petrolia's quaint shops
The shops along Petrolia Line draw visitors in with their quaint and cozy aesthetics. Take, for example, the Olde Post Office Gift Shoppe. As its name suggests, it's housed in a now-defunct post office dating back to 1892. The store boasts a farmhouse-style ambiance and is stocked with locally made goods and seasonal decor. Featuring a 4.7 rating on Google, reviewers recommend trying the its ice cream, usually available in the summer months. If you have a sweet tooth, there are other options like Guild Chocolates, a shop with industrial, earthy accents. It creates elevated award-winning handmade treats, ranging from bonbons to frog-shaped creations.
Prefer a steaming cuppa? The Petrolia Mercantile and Tea is packed with glass canisters filled with a variety of blends to take home. "Absolutely LOVE this retail space!," wrote one visitor. They added, "It's a relaxing shopping environment with high quality offerings." Customers also note that you can discover an assortment of other items here, including coffee beans (which can be ground onsite), ornate mugs, and artisan foodstuffs.
Visitors will find clothing shops in Petrolia too, such as The Country Barn Boutique. Its racks are lined with size-inclusive apparel for women, and reviewers say the staff is helpful in assisting customers with putting together outfits. There are also eateries and cafes along Petrolia Line, like The Cottage, where you can enjoy a sandwich and a beverage in a snug living-room-like space complete with a fireplace and a couch. That said, if you're looking for another destination with a similar vibe to Petrolia, Dresden, a charming community with a walkable downtown, is a short drive away.
Plan a tranquil nature adventure in Petrolia, Ontario
Visitors should be aware that Petrolia, which is an hour away from London, Canada's "Forest City" with family-friendly fun, has limited lodging options. However, Lorne C. Henderson Conservation Area offers campground accommodations. Here, visitors will encounter a scenic body of water, wetlands, and tree-lined paths, although some Google reviewers warn that the site is often muddy or flooded. With relatively few reviews on both Google and Tripadvisor, Lorne C. Henderson Conservation Area could qualify as an Ontario hidden gem. And if you want to unplug and unwind, this is the place in Petrolia to do exactly that. "The campground has beautiful trails and a nice lake ... I took a walk just by myself to enjoy [the] peace and quiet," notes a user on Tripadvisor.
Lorne C. Henderson Conservation Area accommodates both tents and RVs, with a total of 145 campsites available. Additionally, it features what a couple of reviewers describe as clean facilities with strong water pressure and a swimming pool. Travelers wanting additional waterfront experiences can also head to Sarnia, the largest city on Lake Huron with sandy beaches, which is only about 30 minutes from Petrolia.
Campsite bookings for Lorne C. Henderson Conservation Area can be made online, but reservations are only available seasonally, typically from spring to fall. With this in mind, a couple of reviewers highlight its fall scenery, with one writing that this green space was "Very lightly used during our visit on an autumn day." If camping is not available during your visit to Petrolia, there are accommodations on Airbnb as well.