Canada's Quaint Lake Ontario Escape Offers Historic Streets, Harbor Walks, And Local Shops

As the second-largest province in Canada, Ontario has plenty to offer –- from the wilderness and unspoiled nature of the North, to the multicultural Canadian capital of Ottawa. The Toronto suburb of Whitby, perched on Lake Ontario, encapsulates the best the province has to offer, with its mix of history, shops, and harborside charms. The town, home to approximately 160,000 people, is close enough to Toronto to share some of its modern amenities and history, yet far enough to function as a peaceful enclave, with its walking trails along the harbor, and local shopping.

The latter is especially bolstered by Whitby's thriving business sector, counting hundreds of shops within one of its downtown areas alone. In fact, Whitby has two historic downtowns. One is focused around the Four Corners, Whitby's industrial heart. The other, in the northern district of Brooklin, is filled with historic homes, local businesses, boutiques, and pubs with patios.

Close to the town's central areas are off-road, paved paths running parallel to Whitby harbor, where visitors can enjoy lakeside strolls, a charming lighthouse on the pier, and even step into an active conservation area with precious white pine woodlands. In short, Whitby is a good option for those seeking variety contained within a relatively small suburban area. Plus, thanks to its position only a 40-minute drive (35 miles) away from Toronto, Whitby makes for an easy day trip for those seeking a respite from the big city's stress.