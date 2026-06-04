Canada's Breathtaking National Reserve In Manitoba Is Perfect For River Rafting And Peaceful Vibes

Travelers exploring Canada often focus on its biggest hitters: from world-renowned national parks and waterfalls, to multicultural cities on both coasts. Despite being packed with provincial and national parks and quirky roadside attractions, Manitoba is largely considered an underrated destination. Thanks to its location right in the middle of the country, it is also referred to as the "heart of Canada", conveniently linking the Prairie Provinces to the Eastern and Western Canadian coasts, and also bordering the Midwestern U.S. states in the south. As a result, the province's vast, untouched natural spaces and low population density make it an ideal destination for those seeking peaceful vibes and outdoor activities without the crowds.

The unspoiled area surrounding Lake Winnipeg is a haven for watersports, and one area in particular stands out for its fast-flowing rivers: Poplar/Nanowin Rivers Park Reserve. Perched right on the Eastern side of the lake, this remote reserve is renowned for its rapids, making it perfect for river rafting, canoeing, and even backcountry camping by the streams. Its unspoiled natural beauty — from forests and rugged landscapes to craggy peaks, and scenic spots with abundant flora and fauna — also makes it a tranquil escape to relax and simply contemplate the natural surroundings.

It is important to note that Poplar/Nanowin Rivers Park is on the site of the Poplar River First Nation reserve, with small communities including Negginan and Poplar River located right on the lakeshore. By entering its grounds, visitors agree to respect the Nation's pledges to environmental respect, including ongoing projects of ecological preservation, and conservation focused on the woodland caribou.