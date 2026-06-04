Miami Beach's New Hotel Is A Stylish Florida Retreat With A European-Inspired Rooftop Restaurant And Pool

While Miami brims with a bevy of hotels, there's an exciting newcomer in the spotlight. Opened in April 2026, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection occupies a prominent perch a few blocks from the city's famous shoreline. The entire design of the hotel was helmed by a French architect and an Icelandic interior designer, who infused the property with a chic European spirit. The hotel's all-white facade is punctuated by plenty of glass and tropical greenery, and inside, the soaring lobby features marble walls, plush, colorful furniture, and polished bronze accents, all anchored by the illuminated Lobby Bar. Guests will check in one of the 149 rooms and suites, which all feature a similarly stylish aesthetic and private outdoor spaces.

Crowning the hotel is the Vilebrequin La Plage rooftop restaurant and bar. Vilebrequin, the St. Tropez-founded swimwear brand, already has beach clubs on the Mediterranean and the Middle East, but this Florida location is their first foray into the U.S. Channeling the glamour and joie-de-vivre of the South of France, the rooftop restaurant serves flavorful French-Mediterranean cuisine amidst the backdrop of Miami Beach. Also on the rooftop is the hotel's oval-shaped pool where guests can recline at loungers and cabanas.

Miami is one of the best destinations across America to visit in 2026, and the city will host a selection of FIFA World Cup games this summer. UNFRAMED is located right in the heart of Miami Beach and is within an easy stroll of all of its attractions, such as the beach and boardwalk, the shops along Lincoln Road, and the Miami Beach Convention Center. It is also just a 20-minute drive from Miami International Airport, which is getting a major $1 billion upgrade.