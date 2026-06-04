Miami Beach's New Hotel Is A Stylish Florida Retreat With A European-Inspired Rooftop Restaurant And Pool
While Miami brims with a bevy of hotels, there's an exciting newcomer in the spotlight. Opened in April 2026, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection occupies a prominent perch a few blocks from the city's famous shoreline. The entire design of the hotel was helmed by a French architect and an Icelandic interior designer, who infused the property with a chic European spirit. The hotel's all-white facade is punctuated by plenty of glass and tropical greenery, and inside, the soaring lobby features marble walls, plush, colorful furniture, and polished bronze accents, all anchored by the illuminated Lobby Bar. Guests will check in one of the 149 rooms and suites, which all feature a similarly stylish aesthetic and private outdoor spaces.
Crowning the hotel is the Vilebrequin La Plage rooftop restaurant and bar. Vilebrequin, the St. Tropez-founded swimwear brand, already has beach clubs on the Mediterranean and the Middle East, but this Florida location is their first foray into the U.S. Channeling the glamour and joie-de-vivre of the South of France, the rooftop restaurant serves flavorful French-Mediterranean cuisine amidst the backdrop of Miami Beach. Also on the rooftop is the hotel's oval-shaped pool where guests can recline at loungers and cabanas.
Miami is one of the best destinations across America to visit in 2026, and the city will host a selection of FIFA World Cup games this summer. UNFRAMED is located right in the heart of Miami Beach and is within an easy stroll of all of its attractions, such as the beach and boardwalk, the shops along Lincoln Road, and the Miami Beach Convention Center. It is also just a 20-minute drive from Miami International Airport, which is getting a major $1 billion upgrade.
A stylish stay at UNFRAMED
While UNFRAMED's restaurants and bars have a buzzy scene, the 149 accommodations are hushed hideaways that emphasize alfresco living. Each of the rooms and suites is appointed with a chic and contemporary aesthetic, featuring pale wood paneling, marble countertops, minimalist light fixtures, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Every room and suite also has an outdoor space, from the Queen Balcony rooms that open onto leafy, furnished balconies to the Presidential Suite, which has a sprawling private terrace. Depending on what floor you are on, you may also overlook the Miami Beach skyline or the ocean in the distance.
For the best view from the hotel, ascend to the rooftop swimming pool, which offers a stunning view of the Miami Beach panorama. The inviting pool is surrounded by pink-and-white striped loungers topped by blue and mint green towels. For even more space, you can also book one of the private cabanas.
With an average rating of 4.1 stars on Google, reviews for the hotel have been mostly positive. "The hotel definitely has a luxury feel and the amenities were impressive," raved a Google reviewer. "The rooftop atmosphere alone made the stay feel special, and despite traveling with young children, our kiddos still had a fun time." Beyond the hotel, guests can stroll just three blocks to the beach, which is flanked by a 9-mile paved trail for scenic walks or bike rides. There are also plenty of family-friendly destinations in Miami Beach, such as Flamingo Park, a lively Miami Beach park with shops and aquatic centers.
Dining at UNFRAMED's European-inspired rooftop restaurant
UNFRAMED's new Vilebrequin La Plage rooftop restaurant ushers in the spirit of St. Tropez to Miami and serves breakfast and dinner daily. Flanked by a wall of windows overlooking Miami Beach, the indoor dining room reflects a French Riviera beach club, awash in the coastal hues of blue and white and accentuated by wicker chairs and colorful ceramics. Matching its surroundings, the dinner menu will feature classic French specialties. Begin with appetizers of oysters, salade Niçoise, steak tartare, or Provencal grilled octopus before main courses of steak frites, roasted half chicken, and grilled lobster. Don't forget to finish off with the Tarte Tropezienne – the famous dessert of St. Tropez.
For more casual bites and drinks, head to the restaurant's Vilebrequin La Plage Rooftop Bar and Lounge, which is opening soon. The colorful mural-adorned bar is lined by rattan bar chairs and is planned as a convivial spot for hotel guests and locals alike to gather. Here, you can sip on creative French-inspired cocktails, such as Hugo Spritz du Jardin or La Rose du Sud, accompanied by crispy flatbreads and mini burgers. Beyond the hotel, all of Miami Beach's lively restaurants beckon, such as Mila, the highest-grossing restaurant in the U.S., which is just a 10-minute walk away.