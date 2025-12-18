The Best Destinations Across America To Visit In 2026

2026 is poised to be a big year for U.S. travelers. With several U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding coming up this upcoming July 4th, there are plenty of huge happenings savvy travelers can take part in. But those splashy headliner events don't tell the whole story.

Some destinations boast exciting new openings (or reopenings). Others are hosting lesser-known but still once-in-a-generation events. For instance, did you know that 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the iconic Route 66 as well as the U.S. semiquincentennial? And in still others, expanded airline service is making beautiful destinations more accessible than ever before. The upshot of all of this: Everywhere you turn, there's a U.S. destination that's more especially compelling to visit this year.

Your 2026 could take you anywhere. But if you're looking for a destination in the United States that might be that much more worth your paid time off this year, these happening cities all have events, anniversaries, or buzzy new upgrades to draw travelers to already-fabulous destinations. So take the excuse. If not in 2026, then when?