The Best Destinations Across America To Visit In 2026
2026 is poised to be a big year for U.S. travelers. With several U.S. cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding coming up this upcoming July 4th, there are plenty of huge happenings savvy travelers can take part in. But those splashy headliner events don't tell the whole story.
Some destinations boast exciting new openings (or reopenings). Others are hosting lesser-known but still once-in-a-generation events. For instance, did you know that 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the iconic Route 66 as well as the U.S. semiquincentennial? And in still others, expanded airline service is making beautiful destinations more accessible than ever before. The upshot of all of this: Everywhere you turn, there's a U.S. destination that's more especially compelling to visit this year.
Your 2026 could take you anywhere. But if you're looking for a destination in the United States that might be that much more worth your paid time off this year, these happening cities all have events, anniversaries, or buzzy new upgrades to draw travelers to already-fabulous destinations. So take the excuse. If not in 2026, then when?
Solar eclipse views in Anchorage
On August 12th, 2026, a rare total solar eclipse will be visible from Iceland, Greenland, a tiny area of Portugal, and Spain. Alternately: You can take an eclipse cruise to catch it from the Arctic Ocean. Those looking to view the eclipse on U.S. soil won't have the chance to view totality, but it's possible to get a great partial eclipse view from a handful of Northern U.S. states. Topping the list is Alaska — the northernmost of them all. Plus, it's never been more convenient to get there.
If you haven't yet checked the Last Frontier off your stateside travel bucket list, make this the year you do it. The eclipse falls right in the middle of Alaska's summer peak season, making travel much more viable and delays due to weather are less likely. Flights are also getting easier to come by: Southwest Airlines is adding Anchorage to its network for the first time this year with nonstop service to Las Vegas and Denver. Even if you're not based in one of those cities, both are major hubs, and connecting from elsewhere will likely be a snap.
While you're having your eclipse-viewing moment, remember that Anchorage is a worthy destination in its own right. Nearby, you'll find one of America's most-visited state parks. In town, the Alaska Native Heritage Center is a one-of-a-kind, only-in-Alaska cultural institution. And about an hour outside of town is one of the most scenic restaurants in America. Sold yet? Whether you're a proud astronomy nerd or not, make this your summer of Alaskan adventure.
A big year for sports in Miami
Year-round sunshine, white-sand beaches, Art Deco glam, and quite possibly the best Cuban food outside of Havana — Miami has never exactly been short on appeal as a vacation destination. But it's poised to be even more desirable in 2026 with, not one, but three huge sporting events coming to town. If you're a fan of almost any popular team sport in the U.S., you're going to want to make it down to Miami this year.
Miami's year in sports kicks off on January 1 with the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. Sure, that one's a little bit early unless you're into last-minute trips, but the national championship finals of the same event are also on January 19, if you're strapped for time. If you're an NCAA fan, that's one compelling reason besides the weather to make a January visit to one of the snowbird capitals of the U.S. Then, March brings the World Baseball Classic to Miami. That one will do for anyone hoping to relive their spring-breaker days, or anyone willing to travel to witness the biggest names in baseball duking it out in the blissful warmth of Miami's shoulder season.
Then, summer brings the main event: In June and July, seven matches of the FIFA World Cup will be played in Miami. Although the sweltering Miami heat might make it a less-than-ideal window in which to visit, the chance to be a part of such a major sporting event is a powerful incentive to tough it out. After all, it's Miami: You can always run down to the beach to cool off after the match.
America's 250th anniversary in Boston
July 4, 2026 marks the semiquincentennial — that's a 250-year anniversary, if you haven't heard the term before — of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. While just about every city that played a significant role in the formation of the United States as we know it has celebrations planned, Boston is a top pick for this year's Independence Day celebrations.
You don't have to wait until July 4th for the festivities to get underway, though. Boston 250, an organization that formed to host events commemorating the events of and leading up to the American Revolution, is running a huge variety of celebratory events all year. The broader Massachusetts 250 organization will be doing the same for the state as a whole, so anyone weary of the crowds will find plenty of outside-the-city celebrations to patronize as well.
And if you're timing your visit for the 4th itself, the beloved annual Boston HarborFest runs through the week of the 4th with reenactments, fireworks shows, and a standout opening ceremony. It's one of the country's largest 4th of July festivals and promises to be especially hopping this year. And the state's designated headliner event will also take place in Boston: the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, a fireworks-backed performance by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Against the backdrop of one of America's most historic cities, this one is going to be pretty hard to beat this summer.
NASCAR and zoo upgrades in San Diego
"America's Finest City" has much to draw in the tourist crowds this upcoming year. Father's Day weekend, June 19-21, will see San Diego host NASCAR's first races on an active military base at Naval Base Coronado. That weekend-long event is likely to draw lively crowds of racing fans to Coronado Island, a beloved beach resort destination just across the San Diego Bay from downtown and the airport. That said, those unable to plan a trip around San Diego NASCAR Weekend will likely take interest in another major event happening in the city, including the unveiling a major new exhibit at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
Not to be confused with world-famous San Diego Zoo), the San Diego Safari Park is a sprawling 1,800-acre property in Escondido, in North San Diego County, that mimics the sprawl of the African Savannah. Though it's better-known by San Diego County families and science teachers taking their students on field trips than by tourists, 2026 brings a very compelling reason to visit the lesser-known arm of the San Diego Zoo: the Denny Sanford Elephant Valley. Unveiling on March 5, 2026, it offers the one-of-a-kind opportunity to walk through the sprawling elephant habitat rather than around it. This immersive, fascinating safari walk also delves in the importance elephants hold in their environments — and might even be an excellent way to take a family California vacation that's not centered around Disney.
Museum reopenings in Washington D.C.
If you're going to Washington, D.C., there's a pretty good chance that the Smithsonian Museums and the monuments of the National Mall are the centerpieces of your itinerary. So naturally, the city's museum professionals are keen to capitalize on the historic occasion of the semiquincentennial with well-timed reopenings. In particular, the National Air and Space Museum will open in full for the first time after years of renovations on July 1, 2026. Also of note, Smithsonian Castle, which has been closed for renovations as well, will also partially reopen from Memorial Day to Labor Day of 2026 as a part of the city's celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.
July 2026 is also anticipated to see the unveiling of a new, immersive museum in the undercroft area beneath the Lincoln Memorial, that will add new dimension to one of the city's most recognizable landmarks. The museum highlights the construction and history of the Lincoln Memorial and gives visitors a never-before-seen look at its foundations.
Washington, D.C. has always been a must-stop for museum fans. This year, it promises to be even more amazing for anyone honoring the United States' 250th birthday in true D.C.-fashion. Many American families will, no doubt, flock to the capital for the summer's anniversary festivities, including a day or two of monument-viewing, museum-going, and prime educational tourism.
Architectural upgrades in Memphis
Memphis has been undergoing an architectural revitalization, and this year, it's picking up several notable, new or renovated landmarks. Most prominently, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is moving to a new location, which is due to open in late 2026 and features a direct pathway to the Mississippi riverfront. Conceptualized by the architecture firm of Herzog & de Meuron, the new Brooks Museum aims to center the Mississippi in every aspect of its design. It's a long-awaited update to a building that's been in talks for a refurbishment since 2019, when an international design contest was held to choose its eventual construction.
But Memphis is an architectural city on the rise — sometimes literally, including a vertical urban village that highlights the Tennessee city's artsy charm — and that doesn't end with a single newsworthy project. The Memphis Tourism website notes a number of openings and reopenings happening in 2026. One is the Metal Museum, a quirky gallery dedicated to the art of ornamental metalwork, which is moving to a new location in the Overton Park neighborhood. The National Civil Rights Museum is also getting a major facelift as well (both in its structure and its exhibits), with its Legacy Building scheduled to reopen in the spring. The Memphis Pyramid — now home to the Bass Pro Shop — also celebrates 35 years as an iconic Memphis landmark in 2026.
Route 66 turns 100 in Tulsa
Stretching from Los Angeles to Chicago, Route 66 was once the iconic American road trip. Even now, the name evokes a feeling of nostalgia for roadside attractions labeled "world's largest," 24-hour diners, and RV parks or motels with neon-lit signs and swimming pools. It's only fitting that such a cultural icon would get its day in the sun for its centennial, even after being officially decommissioned in 1985. To that end, cities along the former Route 66 are planning celebrations for the road's 100th anniversary. If you're looking for some timely, festive Route 66 nostalgia, head to Tulsa.
Oklahoma boasts more drivable miles of the original Route 66 than any other state, and, falling nearly in the middle of the route's nearly 2,500-mile run (at least when the route was first constructed in 1926), it's a natural centerpiece of nationwide celebrations. And the city of Tulsa, officially designated the Capital of Route 66 in 2024, is pulling out all the stops for the anniversary. What kinds of stops? One of the largest classic car parades ever held, for one: the Route 66 Capital Cruise on May 30. But other celebrations are scheduled run all year and culminate in the Route 66 Birthday Bash and Veterans Day Parade on November 11. All of this makes Tulsa a must-do for road-trip aficionados, transportation history buffs, and maybe people who need a little more delightful Americana kitsch in their lives in 2026.
Easy access to Jackson Hole
Jackson Hole is the gateway to Grand Teton National Park and a year-round tourist haven and adventure-filled city — so this is not exactly an undiscovered wilderness gem. In fact, it's the only place in the U.S. where you'll find an airport inside the boundaries of a national park. But for many, it's been hard to reach. Though popular, it's also very isolated, and its small airport is only served by a few routes. This year, though, that's going to change. Two new routes on major airlines are set to connect travelers to Jackson Hole through two of America's busiest airport hubs.
SkyWest Airlines, in partnership with Delta Airlines, is set to begin a new service between Jackson Hole and Los Angeles International Airport on Saturdays for weekend trippers. Then, from June to October 2026, American Airlines is starting up service between New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Jackson Hole, adding a nonstop service from the East Coast to the rotation. And that means that many flights from just about any airport on either coast might only require a single connection. Weekends in Jackson Hole just got a whole lot easier in summer 2026.
A big year for Santa Fe
Chic, artsy Santa Fe is getting a boost in 2026. Two trending new hotels, the artsy Hotel Flora in the city's Railyard District and the luxurious Washington Inn in the city's Historic District, add charm and character to the city's already-robust profile of unique properties. Celebrations of the Route 66 centennial will bring festivities to Santa Fe as well, making a road trip through Northern New Mexico especially apropos this year.
But Santa Fe's appeal is evergreen: It was voted travelers' favorite U.S. city in one 2025 poll by Travel+Leisure for its natural beauty, thriving art scene, and uniquely New Mexican cuisine. Though a bit more low-key in its 2026 offerings than other cities listed here, Santa Fe's evergreen appeal makes any excuse to visit a good one. A visit to the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, a meal of posole or green chile stew, and maybe some shopping in one of America's artistic capitals, would each alone justify the trip. So, these new hotels are only additional incentive to book your New Mexico getaway for 2026.
Methodology
With 11 cities hosting matches for the FIFA World Cup, this international event definitely went into consideration when creating this list. However, although sporting events may be the most obvious out-of-town draws, we wanted this list to reflect diverse travel habits and preferences and not to focus solely on areas that were already going to be drawing huge crowds. With that in mind, we dug deep to find events and celebrations of all varieties: important anniversaries, openings, sporting events, cultural happenings, and so on.
We also wanted to be sure to include information for outdoorsy travelers and destinations that are appealing for their natural beauty. Airline service was another prime consideration that helped us expand this list beyond sporting events and major openings to, instead, focus on people's new access to interesting locations.
There's no right or wrong choice when it comes to your 2026 vacation, but there's definitely places where you'll have opportunities in 2026 that you wouldn't have had any other year. If you're still planning your next year in travel, rest assured that each of these destinations has its own 2026 flair — and none are likely to disappoint.