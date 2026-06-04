Between Sioux Falls And Omaha Is Iowa's Largest Remaining Prairie With Roaming Bison, Hiking, And Scenic Views

The America famously explored by Lewis and Clark has largely disappeared. Unless you know where to look. About 25 minutes north of Sioux City and 114 miles from Omaha, along Iowa's western edge, lies the state's largest prairie, where hikers can see bison still roaming — from a safe distance, of course. The Broken Kettle Grasslands preserves what little is left of the nation's tallgrass prairies.

The 3,000-acre Broken Kettle Grasslands is also the state's largest preserve run by the nonprofit Nature Conservancy, which acquired the land over the course of decades. The site offers a compact mix of diverse wildlife and plants common in the Great Plains, yet unique because of what's beneath the grass. The prairie sits at the northern end of the Loess Hills, a collection of fertile land left behind by glaciers from the last Ice Age. It's what makes the area so green, and prime real estate for grazing creatures like the bison and grassland birds like the black-billed magpie. While those bucolic green vistas with rare animals interspersed may engross travelers, Broken Kettle Grasslands serves a second purpose. The 1999 discovery of the rare prairie rattlesnake added more fuel to conservation efforts.

Taken as a conservation project, Broken Kettle Grasslands is trying to save what's left of one of the continent's last tallgrass prairie ecosystems. The bison do their part, helping graze the land better than cattle could, maintaining the prairie's biodiversity. From the perspective of a traveler, the conservation efforts create a time portal to life before the arrival of settlers, when scenic views of herds of bison grazing in a sea of biodiverse green were commonplace. Observed from a safe distance and with minimal disturbance, it's an ideal day trip for travelers in the area. Just make sure to pack binoculars or a zoom lens to get a good look at all the wildlife.