Between Seattle And The Cascades Is Washington's Charming City With Walkable Fun, Art, Shops, And Restaurants

A visit to beautiful Seattle and all of its attractions, including the Space Needle and Pike Place Market, makes for a great trip. Yet that just scratches the surface of what the geologically blessed state of Washington offers. Venture just a little farther afield and you uncover a goldmine of quaint towns hugging rivers or nestled in the mountains. One example is the agricultural valley of Duvall, known for its picturesque riverwalk along the Snoqualmie River, quirky public art, and charming shops and restaurants in the historic downtown. You can easily spend a day or more here and stock up on some fresh farm produce and goods.

Tucked between Seattle and the Cascade Range to the east, Duvall's charm is a legacy of its short and unusual history. It began as the tribal home of the Snoqualmie people. The wooded foothills of the Cascades and the Snoqualmie River then made it a magnet for loggers, and brothers Francis and James Duvall arrived in the 1870s, establishing a homestead. The town grew almost overnight when the nearby settlement of Cherry Valley completely relocated to Duvall — stores and all — in 1909 to accommodate the Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad. Incorporating four years later, Duvall today has become a housing hub for the Eastern Tech Corridor.

Getting here from Seattle entails a scenic, 25-mile drive crossing Lake Washington over the world's longest floating bridge, which charges a toll. With a tiny population of nearly 10,000, lodging is pretty scarce in Duvall. Your best bet is a vacation rental on Airbnb or places in nearby Woodinville, like the Cottage Lake Bed and Breakfast. A mere 5 miles north is the fantasy estate of High Rock Castle, consisting of four suites and a cottage suitable for the whole family.