Alaska's Wild Arctic Village Is The Best Place In The World To Spot Polar Bears

There are few creatures as charismatic as the polar bear, and much of that appeal lies in their ability to survive in some of the world's most inhospitable and hard-to-reach places. For human tourists aiming to see polar bears in the wild, that means preparing for a trek into the Arctic wilderness with no guarantee of a sighting. That is, unless that trek takes you to the remote Alaskan community of Kaktovik, which is arguably the world's best and most reliable place to spot a polar bear in the wild.

There's no way around this community's extreme isolation. Kaktovik is located on Barter Island well above the Arctic Circle on Alaska's North Slope and inaccessible by road, so getting there will most likely require a two-hour northbound flight on a bush plane from Fairbanks (though it's also possible to fly in from Deadhorse). It's about as remote as it gets, and services and amenities are very limited in town. But here in the northernmost fringes of the Last Frontier, you'll discover the most popular polar bear hangout around.

In the summer and autumn months, when the Arctic seas are no longer covered in ice, polar bears venture on land, and Kaktovik sees many of those bars. This is largely thanks to the Alaskan Native Iñupiat village's subsistence whaling practices, which creates a readily-available food source for polar bears in the lean summer months. As a result, roughly 80 bears visit the village most years, and sightings are so frequent that the town has had to enact polar bear patrols to help residents coexist safely with the local bear population. All of this makes Kaktovik an extraordinary wildlife-viewing destination — but it's also a fragile and fraught one.