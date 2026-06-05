The 'Venice Of Ontario' Is A Canal-Side Canadian Community For Serene Boating And Beauty

Home to more than 250,000 lakes and over 8,500 named rivers, Ontario isn't short on waterfront charm. But while there are plenty of inviting lakeside towns with that typical beach and cozy downtown setup, one place offers a Venice-like experience close to Toronto, complete with canals, unique beauty, and serene boating opportunities. That's Lagoon City, a small community that spans 1,600 acres and is nicknamed the "Venice of Ontario" thanks to its maze of residential canals that make it feel different from most other similarly-sized hubs in these parts of the province. Beyond the scenic views, you'll also get to enjoy an array of waterfront activities, including kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and aqua cycling. Lagoon City's modest size and peaceful waterways make it ideal for a slow-paced trip, but keep in mind that this is a boat town without many big-city amenities.

That said, you'll still find a couple of solid eateries nearby. The area is also well-connected enough for you to explore several attractions in the surrounding region. Places like Mara Provincial Park offer recreational opportunities for both nature enthusiasts and beach lovers, and unlike most outdoor attractions in Lagoon City, they're public and accessible to visitors, too. Activities here include boating, camping, birding, swimming, and fishing.

Despite its unique setup, getting to Lagoon City is fairly easy thanks to the community's proximity to Highway 12. Toronto is less than a two-hour drive away, while Niagara Falls is within driving distance at 168 miles south. For fliers, Toronto Pearson International Airport is the nearest major entryway, and the drive can take between 90 minutes and two hours, depending on traffic.