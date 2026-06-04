New York City's Largest State Park Is Overflowing With Scenic Trails, Wildlife, And Hidden Fishing Spots
New York has 180 state parks, a handful of which are located in the Big Apple. The city's state parks are as diverse as New York itself, ranging from a rooftop park in Harlem to a warm-weather refuge with outdoor pools in the Bronx. The largest, Shirley Chisholm State Park, is an expansive waterfront retreat in Brooklyn with scenic trails, hidden fishing spots, and an impressive diversity of wildlife.
The park, named after Brooklyn native Shirley Chisholm (1924-2005) — the first African-American Congresswoman (1968) and the first African-American woman to run for U.S. President in the Democratic Party (1972) — is located some 130 feet above sea level, some of the highest ground in the borough. The lush 407-acre property on the northern shore of Jamaica Bay was previously occupied by landfills. Those landfills, operated for decades by the New York City Department of Sanitation, closed in 1983. After years of environmental restoration and the addition of 35,000 newly planted trees and plants, New York State Parks reopened the site as a state park in the summer of 2019.
Explore quiet trails at Shirley Chisholm State Park
There are two points of entry to the park, the Fountain Entrance and the Pennsylvania Entrance (the latter of which features a colorful mural portraying Shirley Chisholm). Both have parking areas and provide easy access to a 10-mile network of quiet trails for walking, jogging, or biking. From late April through late October, the park offers a free bike loan program, and you can reserve a bicycle online before arriving.
From the Fountain Entrance, try one of the park's recommended itineraries, the 1.6-mile Fountain Self-Guided route along gravel trails with moderate inclines. Along the way, you'll take in views of the Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building, the iconic skyscraper that's considered the "happiest" tourist attraction in the country. From the Pennsylvania side, try another of the park's recommended self-guided routes. You can approach the 2-mile path following one of two themes, "Fitness Hike" or "Mindfulness Hike," but both take you past the park's restored pier, remnants of the site's old landfills, and peaceful scenes of the water, the sky, and rolling meadows with tall grasses. Over on AllTrails, there are five hikes listed in the park — all of which are relatively easy — giving you more options to plan your day.
Wherever you start your explorations, keep your eyes open for the park's resident wildlife. Shirley Chisholm State Park is home to a wide variety of bird life, including red-winged black birds, northern harrier hawks, oystercatchers, and shorebirds. It's not uncommon to spot peregrine falcons throughout the year, and in the summer months, you might glimpse an indigo bunting. Other wildlife typically observed in the park include rabbits, raccoons, possums, muskrats, and snakes.
Cast a line in Brooklyn's Jamaica Bay
As local fishing enthusiasts know, the state park is also a great place to cast a line for flounder, striped bass, and bluefish. The park's estuary is protected, but you can enjoy catch and release fishing in the bay off the dedicated fishing pier, as well as from fishing spots along the shoreline. And since Shirley Chisholm isn't as well-known as the U.S. national parks with the best fishing, you'll likely find laid-back and uncrowded conditions.
"Excellent place to fish [and] spend time with family," wrote one visitor on Google, "and with a beautiful view." The park hosts occasional events related to fishing, including fishing clinics. For example, a free program in May 2026 run by the Shirley Chisholm Environmental Education Team invited participants to help catch, count, and record fish species along the shore. Check the park's calendar for details on upcoming events, and pick up a fishing permit online.
The state park is open year-round from 8 a.m. to dusk. There are inviting picnic areas throughout the park, so it's wise to bring your own food and drinks. City bus lines serve both entrances, each of which is roughly 1.5 miles away from the closest subway stop. Learn more about the cheapest ways to navigate New York City on your next vacation, including the bus and subway system, and check out the online park map to plan your trip.