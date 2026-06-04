There are two points of entry to the park, the Fountain Entrance and the Pennsylvania Entrance (the latter of which features a colorful mural portraying Shirley Chisholm). Both have parking areas and provide easy access to a 10-mile network of quiet trails for walking, jogging, or biking. From late April through late October, the park offers a free bike loan program, and you can reserve a bicycle online before arriving.

From the Fountain Entrance, try one of the park's recommended itineraries, the 1.6-mile Fountain Self-Guided route along gravel trails with moderate inclines. Along the way, you'll take in views of the Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building, the iconic skyscraper that's considered the "happiest" tourist attraction in the country. From the Pennsylvania side, try another of the park's recommended self-guided routes. You can approach the 2-mile path following one of two themes, "Fitness Hike" or "Mindfulness Hike," but both take you past the park's restored pier, remnants of the site's old landfills, and peaceful scenes of the water, the sky, and rolling meadows with tall grasses. Over on AllTrails, there are five hikes listed in the park — all of which are relatively easy — giving you more options to plan your day.

Wherever you start your explorations, keep your eyes open for the park's resident wildlife. Shirley Chisholm State Park is home to a wide variety of bird life, including red-winged black birds, northern harrier hawks, oystercatchers, and shorebirds. It's not uncommon to spot peregrine falcons throughout the year, and in the summer months, you might glimpse an indigo bunting. Other wildlife typically observed in the park include rabbits, raccoons, possums, muskrats, and snakes.