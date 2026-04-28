These National Parks Have The Best Fishing, According To Anglers

Get off the trails or roads and wade into the water in any of America's national parks, and something shifts. You're no longer a visitor just passing through; you're now a part of the landscape. The waters in these parks are not manicured fishing lakes or stocked reservoirs, either. They are genuinely wild places where fish thrive below some of the country's most staggering scenery. And with America's national parks stretching from the tropical reefs of Florida to the Alaskan tundra, the views complement the sport. Virtually every national park in America offers anglers some action. You can get knee-deep in a Great Smoky Mountains trout stream, cast out into the wild Pacific at Olympic, or share a river with bears chasing salmon in Katmai. The variety is truly staggering.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the National Park Service oversees 270 parks and more than 150,000 miles of rivers and streams. Fishing is central to keeping populations and ecosystems thriving. The American Sportfishing Association adds that close to $2 billion was generated in 2022 for conservation. And just less than half of that comes from fishing license fees alone. However, license requirements vary by park. For some, you don't need one at all. For others, you'll need to get one in advance.

We've looked to renowned fishing magazines and websites as well as taken to forums to find out what anglers are saying about the best national parks in America for fishing — and we have come up with 10 clear favorites. So, grab your fishing gear and get that license — if you need one — and visit your nearest park for some epic angling adventures.