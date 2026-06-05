Idaho's Charming, Tranquil Little City Is An Uncrowded Gateway To Yellowstone National Park
While many visitors to Yellowstone National Park stay in the onsite lodges and campgrounds, plenty of others choose nearby towns as home bases for their national park adventures. Yellowstone's west entrance is located right outside of West Yellowstone, Montana, on Highway 191, but the national park crowds make this town fairly busy. A tranquil alternative is Ashton, Idaho. The town is located just one hour away from the same park entrance, which you can access via Route 20. Plus, there are plenty of other natural escapes also within reach of Ashton.
Aside from serving as a gateway to Yellowstone, the mountains of Grand Teton National Park are within view here, too, including on the almost 30-mile-long Ashton-Tetonia Trail. This route runs along a now-defunct Union Pacific railroad line. As a gravel and dirt path, Ashton-Tetonia is perfect for trekking on foot, on a bicycle, or even on skis in the winter. Plus, you don't need to complete the entire trail to enjoy its scenery. For example, head east on Highway 47 from Ashton to find the Ashton-Tetonia Trail Marysville parking lot. From here, it's only a 3-mile hike through wide open grasslands to the Fall River Trestle, a bridge flanked by evergreens, with the Tetons in the distance.
Take in stunning waterfall scenery just minutes from Ashton
Idaho's natural wonders can be explored by car as well. Plus, the state is among the best places in America to see waterfalls. Ashton's section of State Highway 47 marks the southern end of the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway. Along the byway's 28 miles, you can access broad views of the Upper and Lower Mesa Falls with few crowds, according to Yelp. The cliffs, evergreens, and imposing sounds of water rushing over the brinks certainly rival Yellowstone's own Upper and Lower Falls. Learn more about the volcanic forces behind the falls at the visitor center. What's more, if you keep following the byway to its northern end, you'll be rewarded with the small but breathtaking mountain town of Island Park.
Another highlight of eastern Idaho is Henrys Fork, a sizable tributary of the Snake River. At Rapid River Rentals in Ashton, you can rent kayaks, rafts, paddleboards, tubes, and more equipment for the perfect float trip on Henrys Fork. Rafts come in multiple sizes, with the largest fitting up to 10 people. This family-oriented company even offers shuttle rides to and from the river. Enjoy the water and scenery at your own pace, but keep in mind that Rapid River Rental's shuttles run between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Shop, wander, and eat along Main Street in Ashton
If you need a break from outdoor exploration, spend time along Ashton's Main Street. Ashton only has a population of around 950, but you wouldn't know it based on how many charming storefronts and locally owned businesses there are to check out in town. Follow the scent of coffee to the Shoppe on Main. Aside from the fresh coffee, lovers of the great outdoors will enjoy sifting through the store's adventure-inspired graphic tees and souvenirs. Further down on Main Street, you can get some creative inspiration by checking out the paintings at Warm River Studio.
Ashton's Main Street has good eats, too. The longstanding Trails Inn Restaurant serves plenty of comfort foods. Think chicken-fried steak, French fries, and huge, fresh-baked cinnamon rolls. If you have a sweet tooth, check out some unique milkshake concoctions like Butterscotch Brew and The Park Bear at 511 Main Fountain & Pizzeria. Toward the west end of Main Street, find a relic of classic Americana. The Frostop Drive-In has been here since 1965, retaining the food and atmosphere of an old-school drive-in restaurant. Step back in time while you grab a root beer float, fried chicken, hot dogs, and more.