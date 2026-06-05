Idaho's Charming, Tranquil Little City Is An Uncrowded Gateway To Yellowstone National Park

While many visitors to Yellowstone National Park stay in the onsite lodges and campgrounds, plenty of others choose nearby towns as home bases for their national park adventures. Yellowstone's west entrance is located right outside of West Yellowstone, Montana, on Highway 191, but the national park crowds make this town fairly busy. A tranquil alternative is Ashton, Idaho. The town is located just one hour away from the same park entrance, which you can access via Route 20. Plus, there are plenty of other natural escapes also within reach of Ashton.

Aside from serving as a gateway to Yellowstone, the mountains of Grand Teton National Park are within view here, too, including on the almost 30-mile-long Ashton-Tetonia Trail. This route runs along a now-defunct Union Pacific railroad line. As a gravel and dirt path, Ashton-Tetonia is perfect for trekking on foot, on a bicycle, or even on skis in the winter. Plus, you don't need to complete the entire trail to enjoy its scenery. For example, head east on Highway 47 from Ashton to find the Ashton-Tetonia Trail Marysville parking lot. From here, it's only a 3-mile hike through wide open grasslands to the Fall River Trestle, a bridge flanked by evergreens, with the Tetons in the distance.