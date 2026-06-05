This Iconic Washington DC Monument Is Transforming Its Once-Hidden Vault Into A Museum Attraction

The Lincoln Memorial is undoubtedly a quintessential American landmark. In 2024 alone, this marble monument of the 16th President of the United States received more than 8 million visitors. Given that strolling the National Mall is one of the best activities for adults on a vacation to Washington, D.C., this figure might not surprise you. However, this site is likely going to get even busier with the upcoming unveiling of the new Lincoln Memorial Undercroft. What you might not realize is that the Parthenon-inspired structure that houses the iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln features an underground vault. Although access to the area has previously been restricted to visitors, there is some exciting news — part of this little-known basement has been transformed into a museum.

This National Park Service project has been in the works since 2016, though the Undercroft is an original feature of the Lincoln Memorial (which was designed by architect Henry Bacon and built between 1914 and 1922). According to CBS News, this 43,800-square-foot space was created to stabilize and protect the monument from Washington, D.C.'s notoriously marshy land. The vault boasts concrete columns and has otherwise remained empty — that is, until now.

In a press release from the National Park Foundation, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said that this museum "creates fresh opportunities for visitors to explore the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln." So, history buffs, mark your calendars. If you want to experience what lies beneath this Washington, D.C., attraction, the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft is scheduled to open on June 25.