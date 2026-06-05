This Iconic Washington DC Monument Is Transforming Its Once-Hidden Vault Into A Museum Attraction
The Lincoln Memorial is undoubtedly a quintessential American landmark. In 2024 alone, this marble monument of the 16th President of the United States received more than 8 million visitors. Given that strolling the National Mall is one of the best activities for adults on a vacation to Washington, D.C., this figure might not surprise you. However, this site is likely going to get even busier with the upcoming unveiling of the new Lincoln Memorial Undercroft. What you might not realize is that the Parthenon-inspired structure that houses the iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln features an underground vault. Although access to the area has previously been restricted to visitors, there is some exciting news — part of this little-known basement has been transformed into a museum.
This National Park Service project has been in the works since 2016, though the Undercroft is an original feature of the Lincoln Memorial (which was designed by architect Henry Bacon and built between 1914 and 1922). According to CBS News, this 43,800-square-foot space was created to stabilize and protect the monument from Washington, D.C.'s notoriously marshy land. The vault boasts concrete columns and has otherwise remained empty — that is, until now.
In a press release from the National Park Foundation, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said that this museum "creates fresh opportunities for visitors to explore the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln." So, history buffs, mark your calendars. If you want to experience what lies beneath this Washington, D.C., attraction, the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft is scheduled to open on June 25.
A subterranean adventure awaits at the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft
Curious to know more about the Lincoln Memorial Undercroft and its offerings? Set to encompass 15,000 square feet, this subterranean museum will include glass viewing areas that will look out to the rest of this expansive site. Additionally, there will be a bookstore where visitors can purchase souvenirs. Digital renderings also reveal the inclusion of seating, as well as theater screens. Mike Litterst, the National Park Service's spokesperson for the National Mall, emphasized to DC News Now that the museum's exhibits will provide a closer look at the design details and historical context of the Lincoln Memorial.
Plus, this will be a budget-friendly activity to include on your Washington, D.C., itinerary. The Lincoln Memorial Undercroft is free ... sort of. Reservations are required and can be made online for a $1 service fee (per ticket). Note that you will able to bypass this charge by obtaining same day tickets in person at the Korean War Veterans Memorial information kiosk, located steps away from the Lincoln Memorial. However, be warned that these will be limited; for guaranteed admission, it's a better idea to book online in advance. In any case, more information can be found on Recreation.gov.
Some social media users have expressed enthusiasm regarding this new attraction. "Wow.... That would be incredible to see," penned an individual on TikTok. Another on the platform wrote that it reminded them of the "National Treasure" films. It goes without saying that if you're an American history or Abraham Lincoln enthusiast, Washington, D.C. — brimming with leafy lanes, green lawns, and marble monuments — should be on your bucket list. However, keep in mind that this destination is just one of a few important locations that Abraham Lincoln fans should visit.