5 Important Historic Locations Abraham Lincoln Fans Should Visit
Tall, lanky, and wearing a signature stovepipe hat, Abraham Lincoln has long held a beloved spot in American lore and legacy. The country's 16th elected leader is considered by many to be the best president, thanks to his efforts to preserve the Union during the Civil War and his issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery.
Lincoln's legacy, though, started humbly. Born in a Kentucky log cabin in 1809, he grew up largely uneducated and impoverished, later migrating to Indiana and then to Illinois, where he studied law and ran his first (unsuccessful) campaign for the state legislature. After passing the bar exam, he ran again and won, initiating a storied political career. He spent 24 years in Springfield before winning the presidency and relocating to Washington, D.C. His tragic and public assassination as the war ended cemented his place in national reverence.
Today, history aficionados can visit many of Lincoln's original stomping grounds — and a few pristine recreated structures — throughout the U.S. The best places for Lincoln fans to visit include New Salem, a recreated historic village where Lincoln lived as a young adult; Springfield, where Lincoln's original home, tomb, and presidential library are located; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the location of Lincoln's famous "Four score and seven years ago" Gettysburg Address; Washington, D.C., home to his iconic National Mall monument, as well as Ford's Theatre, where he was assassinated; and the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City, Indiana. Chosen for their exceptional preservation and authenticity, these sites boast countless glowing reviews from visitors across platforms and represent the most intact, original locations and thoughtfully reconstructed spaces that still reflect Lincoln's world and legacy.
Springfield, Illinois
Springfield is a mecca for "Honest Abe" fans, and its Holy Grail is the Lincoln Home National Historic Site, a Greek Revival home in the heart of Springfield where Lincoln, his wife Mary Todd, and their sons lived during his time in the state legislature. Not only did the National Park Service preserve the house itself, but also four surrounding blocks, ensuring the neighborhood looks like it did around 1860. But you're not just limited to viewing it from the outside. Tickets for guided tours inside are free on a first-come, first-served basis at the Visitor Center. View the family bedrooms and stand in the formal parlor where Lincoln accepted the Republican presidential nomination, and even participate in the Jr. Ranger program. "It's nice to say you walked where Lincoln walked!" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Walk a few blocks to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, an immersive space using holographics, relics, and lifelike wax figures to tell Lincoln's life story. The "Treasures Gallery" rotates original artifacts like the iconic stovepipe hat and the Gettysburg Address. "You need a few hours here," wrote a reviewer. "[It's] one of the nicest museums I have visited." From here, it's a quick walk to the Old State Capitol building, a meticulous reconstruction of the Lincoln-era structure where he gave his "House Divided" speech. The building is open to visitors. "A MUST-see if you're in Springfield!" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Finish your visit nearby at Lincoln's tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, where you should rub Lincoln's lucky nose on the large bronze statue of his head. "A profound and sacred site," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Each time I find myself absorbed by Lincoln's philosophy."
Petersburg, Illinois
Just 21 miles north of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site sits Lincoln's New Salem Village in Petersburg, Illinois. This historic village is a replica of the small prairie town where Abraham Lincoln first settled as a young adult, from 1831 to 1837. It was here that Abe earned his "honest" moniker, working at the general store, studying law, helping less-literate neighbors read and write, and racking up wrestling match wins against the locals. The town eventually collapsed, with residents moving away (Lincoln among them, heading to Springfield), and New Salem became largely abandoned.
During the early 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) program tasked a crew with reimagining the original village. They reconstructed 23 historically accurate and fully furnished log buildings, from homes and barns to stores, a tavern, a school, a gristmill, and a wool-carding mill. Much like in Colonial Williamsburg, costumed re-enactors interact with visitors, bringing the village to life. Today, the site is free to visit, run by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and features a visitor center with exhibits and an outdoor theatre that hosts select events. There's also a modern campground with tent sites, RV hookups, and log cabin rentals for those looking to fully immerse themselves in the experience.
One of America's legacy highways, Route 66, winds through the heart of the Land of Lincoln, delivering what Samantha Brown calls one of the most underrated road trips in the U.S. Adding a few Lincoln-themed stops along the route is a perfect way to experience American history where it actually happened.
Washington, D.C.
There's plenty to keep Lincoln fans busy in the nation's capital — most notably, the infamous Ford's Theatre, where Lincoln was assassinated in 1865. Today, visitors can tour the theater, explore the Aftermath Exhibit, and see inside the Petersen House across the street, where Lincoln was taken after the shooting and later died. Limited tickets are available free at the box office, or for $5 online. "You will learn a lot about that fateful night," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Even the actual gun used in the assassination is on display." Another wrote, "Visiting here felt like a great way to honor Lincoln."
Ford's Theatre is easily walkable from downtown attractions, including the White House, the National Portrait Gallery, and several Smithsonian museums. It's also less than 2 miles from the Lincoln Monument, the iconic, larger-than-life marble monument on the National Mall.
Another D.C. must-see for Lincoln enthusiasts is the Lincoln Cottage, located 4 miles north of the White House on the grounds of the Soldiers' Home. Lincoln spent an estimated 25% of his presidency in the cottage, using it as a retreat from the crowds and summer heat, and it was there that he drafted the Emancipation Proclamation. The largely unfurnished rooms encourage visitors to focus on Lincoln's ideas and decision-making through the museum's "conversational" guided tours. One Tripadvisor reviewer called it "unique among [historical] attractions," noting how "instead of focusing primarily on material culture or artifacts, it transported us into Lincoln's psyche as he stared down daunting personal and professional challenges."
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is forever linked to Abraham Lincoln. The site of the Civil War's bloodiest battle, a three-day conflict that dealt an irrecoverable blow to the Confederacy and resulted in over 50,000 casualties, was memorialized months later when Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address. In his brief yet enduring speech, he honored those who gave their "last full measure of devotion" and dedicated the national cemetery where many of the soldiers are buried. While in town, Lincoln stayed at the home of local attorney David Wills, who helped plan the cemetery and oversee the burials. It was there that Lincoln finished writing his address before presenting it at the cemetery, where a memorial now marks the spot where he stood.
Today, Gettysburg National Military Park is among America's most visited destinations, welcoming an estimated 1.5 million visitors annually. The David Wills House is part of the park and typically open to visitors, offering access to the well-preserved home and a glimpse of the bedroom where Lincoln slept, as well as a multi-gallery exhibit (although as of this writing, it's temporarily closed for repairs). Other local attractions include the seasonally open Lincoln Train Museum and the extensive Gettysburg Museum of History.
Visitors can also explore Gettysburg on foot via walking tours led by Gettysburg Licensed Town Guides, which offer a range of daytime and nighttime tours on historical themes, including the seasonal "President Abraham Lincoln's Visit," which retraces Lincoln's steps through town. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "At the beginning of the tour, [our guide] asked each of us what our existing knowledge was of Gettysburg and Lincoln... then calibrate[d] the level of detail to our level. If you are a President Lincoln fan, or just an American History buff, this tour is a must!"
Lincoln City, Indiana
Lincoln City has about the most on-the-nose naming you'll find for fans of Honest Abe. Here, the expansive Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial — managed by the National Park Service — pays tribute to Abraham Lincoln's Indiana childhood. Lincoln's family moved to the area around 1816, when he was just 7 years old. They built a log cabin and lived here until about 1830, when Lincoln moved on to New Salem, Illinois. While the original cabin is long gone, a replica stands in its place today.
Start at the visitor center to watch a short film about Lincoln's early life, explore the memorial halls and museum, and pick up a "B.A.R.K. Ranger" collar badge for your dog – or a Jr. Park Ranger badge for yourself. From there, stroll the two miles of gravel trails on the grounds, retracing the paths Lincoln once walked as a young boy. Be sure to stop at Pioneer Cemetery to pay respects to Lincoln's mother, Nancy Hanks Lincoln. You can also visit the "Living Historical Farm," a one-room log structure modeled after the Lincoln family's 1820s pioneer farm. Much like New Salem Village, costumed re-enactors bring the era to life and explain what daily life and times were like during this formative period. Just note this experience is available seasonally, from April through September.
"The park is phenomenal and very well done," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "If you're in the area, this is definitely worth a stop," added another. "We were camping at Lincoln State Park, which is right across the road."
Methodology
Before he became a lawyer, Lincoln traveled up and down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers as far south as New Orleans, and it seems every place wants to claim a piece of him. In fact, Andrew Ferguson once wrote for "The Atlantic" that "the cult of Lincoln" values Lincoln's personal effects so highly that even pristine forgeries of his signature fetch serious money. Lincoln's left a legacy, that's for sure, and this list of spots where fans can get their fix is definitely not exhaustive.
So how did we narrow it down to just five? Rather than isolate single monuments, we focused on destinations with the greatest concentration of original sites, artifacts, and structures so you can get the most historical bang for your buck. That meant prioritizing places like Springfield, with Lincoln's home and tomb; Washington, D.C., for his cottage, memorial, and Ford's Theatre; and Gettysburg, where the landscape is the monument. We also chose select reconstructions built on original sites: places like New Salem Village outside Springfield and Lincoln's Boyhood Memorial in Lincoln City, Indiana, still carry immense educational value and historic imprint.
You'll find that across the Midwest, Lincoln's story and name pop up everywhere. A pivotal debate with Stephen Douglas took place in Freeport, a quirky Illinois town nicknamed "Pretzel City." The Lincoln family once lived in a cabin now memorialized by a park just outside of Decatur, a little riverside town now known for its trails and artistic community. And while the cabin where he was born no longer stands, a replica sits on what's believed to be its original site in Knob Creek, Kentucky, now part of a National Historic Park. For just a kid from a log cabin, Lincoln forged unforgettable American lore that holds up to this day.