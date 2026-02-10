5 Important Historic Locations Abraham Lincoln Fans Should Visit

Tall, lanky, and wearing a signature stovepipe hat, Abraham Lincoln has long held a beloved spot in American lore and legacy. The country's 16th elected leader is considered by many to be the best president, thanks to his efforts to preserve the Union during the Civil War and his issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery.

Lincoln's legacy, though, started humbly. Born in a Kentucky log cabin in 1809, he grew up largely uneducated and impoverished, later migrating to Indiana and then to Illinois, where he studied law and ran his first (unsuccessful) campaign for the state legislature. After passing the bar exam, he ran again and won, initiating a storied political career. He spent 24 years in Springfield before winning the presidency and relocating to Washington, D.C. His tragic and public assassination as the war ended cemented his place in national reverence.

Today, history aficionados can visit many of Lincoln's original stomping grounds — and a few pristine recreated structures — throughout the U.S. The best places for Lincoln fans to visit include New Salem, a recreated historic village where Lincoln lived as a young adult; Springfield, where Lincoln's original home, tomb, and presidential library are located; Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the location of Lincoln's famous "Four score and seven years ago" Gettysburg Address; Washington, D.C., home to his iconic National Mall monument, as well as Ford's Theatre, where he was assassinated; and the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln City, Indiana. Chosen for their exceptional preservation and authenticity, these sites boast countless glowing reviews from visitors across platforms and represent the most intact, original locations and thoughtfully reconstructed spaces that still reflect Lincoln's world and legacy.