One Of The Most Expensive Hotel Rooms In Toronto Costs $15k Per Night - Is It Worth It?

When it comes to the leading luxury hotels of the world, Four Seasons is renowned for being a pinnacle of opulence. Staying at the Canada-based, global brand is costly, and for guests checking in to the exclusive Royal Suite on the top floor of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, that price is sky-high. One of the most expensive hotel rooms in the city, rates for the Royal Suite can run as much as $15,000 per night. Which naturally begs the question: Is it worth the eye-popping price?

Whether booking one of Toronto's most expensive hotel rooms is worth it depends heavily on your budget and how you perceive value. For wealthy or indulgent travelers, staying in lavish accommodations like the sprawling 2,635-square-foot Royal Suite can deliver on value for several reasons. It affords guests an unparalleled level of peace and discretion that includes soundproofing, private entrances, and personal retreats on sprawling private patios. High-end hotel guests also enjoy access to multilingual concierge services capable of seamlessly arranging everything from extravagant outings to reservations at coveted restaurants. Speaking of dining, luxury stays often boast some of the finest culinary experiences in town.

Well-heeled guests staying in the best rooms and suites can also expect exclusive experiences that are off-limits to other hotel guests. In particular, guests staying in Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's Royal Suite can luxuriate in the "Royal Viewing Club," a private, in-room celebration for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This caviar and champagne-filled watch party for up to 15 guests includes gourmet eats, private bartenders, and a keepsake scarf — which costs an additional $2,673.00 on top of the suite's nightly rate.