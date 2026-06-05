One Of The Most Expensive Hotel Rooms In Toronto Costs $15k Per Night - Is It Worth It?
When it comes to the leading luxury hotels of the world, Four Seasons is renowned for being a pinnacle of opulence. Staying at the Canada-based, global brand is costly, and for guests checking in to the exclusive Royal Suite on the top floor of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, that price is sky-high. One of the most expensive hotel rooms in the city, rates for the Royal Suite can run as much as $15,000 per night. Which naturally begs the question: Is it worth the eye-popping price?
Whether booking one of Toronto's most expensive hotel rooms is worth it depends heavily on your budget and how you perceive value. For wealthy or indulgent travelers, staying in lavish accommodations like the sprawling 2,635-square-foot Royal Suite can deliver on value for several reasons. It affords guests an unparalleled level of peace and discretion that includes soundproofing, private entrances, and personal retreats on sprawling private patios. High-end hotel guests also enjoy access to multilingual concierge services capable of seamlessly arranging everything from extravagant outings to reservations at coveted restaurants. Speaking of dining, luxury stays often boast some of the finest culinary experiences in town.
Well-heeled guests staying in the best rooms and suites can also expect exclusive experiences that are off-limits to other hotel guests. In particular, guests staying in Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's Royal Suite can luxuriate in the "Royal Viewing Club," a private, in-room celebration for the FIFA World Cup 2026. This caviar and champagne-filled watch party for up to 15 guests includes gourmet eats, private bartenders, and a keepsake scarf — which costs an additional $2,673.00 on top of the suite's nightly rate.
Peek inside Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's Royal Suite
A corner penthouse perched on the 21st floor of Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, a Forbes five-star luxury hotel, the Royal Suite feels like a refined urban apartment. It's decked out with floor to ceiling windows that showcase dazzling cityscape views, and is anchored by ample living and dining areas. There's a marble bar, a kitchen boasting Miele appliances, and a trio of bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. A single master bedroom plan is suitable for two guests, but two additional bedrooms can connect to the suite to accommodate parties of up to eight, increasing its size to 3,820 square feet. The suite's tech includes a Bose stereo system, 65-inch to 75-inch plasma HDTVs, an iPad for connecting with Four Seasons services, wireless charging stations, and access to digital magazine and newspaper content through PressReader.
The Royal Suite is certainly worth it for a certain crop of guests. When the annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) comes to town, the suite can be a top choice for deep-pocketed celebrities. As noted in Canadian Bride Guide, it's also a great fit for special occasions like anniversaries, weddings, and no-expenses-spared honeymoons. The suite might also appeal to high-powered business travelers entertaining important clients, as well as wealthy families who require roomy accommodations. For the rest of us, there's a more wallet-friendly option in town, the charming Gladstone House, Toronto's oldest continuously operating hotel.
The Four Seasons is located in Yorkville, less than a half hour from Toronto International Airport, which is unfortunately one of North America's worst, most stressful airports. Luckily, you can avoid it by traveling through Billy Bishop Airport, also a half hour away, where preclearance on U.S./Canada routes just got easier.