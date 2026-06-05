This New Mountain Resort In The Pacific Northwest Is Opening In 2026
The twin communities of Ketchum and Sun Valley are among the most popular destinations in Idaho. Nestled in the Wood River Valley at the base of the oft-snow-covered slopes of Bald Mountain, they're beloved for their alpine scenery, world-class skiing, and upscale resort hospitality. But if you're planning a trip to the area in the near future, you may want to hold off on making reservations. The rugged Pacific Northwest region will soon have even more luxurious mountain lodging options to choose from once The Observatory Sun Valley, A Viceroy Resort opens its doors in the fall of 2026.
The luxury hotel is set to debut at the gateway to Ketchum's walkable downtown district just off Main Street, putting guests steps away from a trove of cute shops, boutiques, and eateries. The mixed-use development will span about 150,000 square feet, featuring 73 guestrooms and suites that blend all the best modern comforts with design elements inspired by the surrounding mountainscape.
If you're seeking a more permanent stay, the property will also have a dozen penthouse residences, providing a great vantage point of the surrounding Pacific Northwest wilds. Once open, guests, residents, and locals alike can expect curated hospitality service paired with architecture reminiscent of classic chalets, for an Idaho twist on traditional European ski lodging.
Luxe amenities and outdoor fun at The Observatory Sun Valley
Situated right next door to the remote Idaho ski town of Sun Valley, home to the country's very first destination ski resort, it's safe to say the rooms at The Observatory Sun Valley will be in high demand once reservations officially open. From the dipping pool and fitness center to the 5,000-square-foot spa — complete with a thermal pool, cold plunge, and steam room — there'll be plenty of luxe amenities to help you relax and recharge during your stay.
Tucked into the untamed wilderness of the Pacific Northwest and set along the winding Trail Creek, a more than 20-mile-long tributary of the Big Wood River, The Observatory Sun Valley will also be a haven for outdoorsy fun. True to its name, the hotel will boast a rooftop observatory with a professional telescope, so you can gaze at the stars above Central Idaho, home to America's first Gold-Tier International Dark Sky Reserve. The observatory will also host several immersive experiences, including guided stargazing sessions and constellation workshops, as well as yurt discovery hikes and photography outings if you're up for a romp outdoors.
If you're a pro on the slopes, you can tackle Bald Mountain, which stands just minutes away from the resort. Towering at more than 9,000 feet, "Baldy," as it's known by the locals, is one of the highest peaks in Idaho's Smoky Mountains. Idaho's awe-inspiring Sawtooth Mountains and the surrounding recreation area are also just a short drive away. With luxury lodging and easy access to the state's spectacular ridges, The Observatory Sun Valley is poised to become a premier alpine escape in the region.