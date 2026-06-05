This New Mountain Resort In The Pacific Northwest Is Opening In 2026

The twin communities of Ketchum and Sun Valley are among the most popular destinations in Idaho. Nestled in the Wood River Valley at the base of the oft-snow-covered slopes of Bald Mountain, they're beloved for their alpine scenery, world-class skiing, and upscale resort hospitality. But if you're planning a trip to the area in the near future, you may want to hold off on making reservations. The rugged Pacific Northwest region will soon have even more luxurious mountain lodging options to choose from once The Observatory Sun Valley, A Viceroy Resort opens its doors in the fall of 2026.

The luxury hotel is set to debut at the gateway to Ketchum's walkable downtown district just off Main Street, putting guests steps away from a trove of cute shops, boutiques, and eateries. The mixed-use development will span about 150,000 square feet, featuring 73 guestrooms and suites that blend all the best modern comforts with design elements inspired by the surrounding mountainscape.

If you're seeking a more permanent stay, the property will also have a dozen penthouse residences, providing a great vantage point of the surrounding Pacific Northwest wilds. Once open, guests, residents, and locals alike can expect curated hospitality service paired with architecture reminiscent of classic chalets, for an Idaho twist on traditional European ski lodging.