Just Outside Mexico City, This Wildlife-Filled National Park Has Spectacular Mountain Trails

As the most populated city in North America, you might expect Mexico's capital to feel a bit ... claustrophobic. What often surprises first-time visitors, then, is that depending on where you go throughout the metropolitan area, it's actually anything but. Life in Mexico City (CDMX) is intricately woven around easy access to nature if you know where to look. For an easy respite from the city, head to Lomas de Padierna, a national park about 15 miles south of the Zócalo.

Parque Nacional Lomas de Padierna is a protected area that traverses the rugged terrain of the Pedregal de San Ángel lava field. This dramatic volcanic landscape, which serves as an active hydrological system within the Mexico Basin, was once the site of the ancient city of Cuicuilco. In 1938, the area became a national park and continues to be a popular recreation site today, but not without its challenges.

Urban expansion in Mexico City has shrunk the conservation area over time, and park boundaries face a constant battle against the harsh realities of big city proximity. Reforestation and biodiversity protection efforts have helped to offset these battles, and a massive chunk of Mexico City, including the park, has even been designated as an ecological reserve. Today, visitors can experience this area's unique ecosystems and wildlife by hiking one of the many scenic forest trails throughout the park.