Just Outside Mexico City, This Wildlife-Filled National Park Has Spectacular Mountain Trails
As the most populated city in North America, you might expect Mexico's capital to feel a bit ... claustrophobic. What often surprises first-time visitors, then, is that depending on where you go throughout the metropolitan area, it's actually anything but. Life in Mexico City (CDMX) is intricately woven around easy access to nature if you know where to look. For an easy respite from the city, head to Lomas de Padierna, a national park about 15 miles south of the Zócalo.
Parque Nacional Lomas de Padierna is a protected area that traverses the rugged terrain of the Pedregal de San Ángel lava field. This dramatic volcanic landscape, which serves as an active hydrological system within the Mexico Basin, was once the site of the ancient city of Cuicuilco. In 1938, the area became a national park and continues to be a popular recreation site today, but not without its challenges.
Urban expansion in Mexico City has shrunk the conservation area over time, and park boundaries face a constant battle against the harsh realities of big city proximity. Reforestation and biodiversity protection efforts have helped to offset these battles, and a massive chunk of Mexico City, including the park, has even been designated as an ecological reserve. Today, visitors can experience this area's unique ecosystems and wildlife by hiking one of the many scenic forest trails throughout the park.
Hiking, nature viewing, and more in Lomas de Padierna
While urban "hiking" in Mexico City is pretty fantastic (just wander the leafy, Art Deco-clad streets of Condesa and you'll easily rack up 10,000 steps), there's nothing like strolling through forest trails and enjoying fresh mountain air. There are a handful of established mountain trails that traverse the Lomas de Padierna protected area, and one of the most popular, according to the National Parks Association, is Los Dinamos 1, 2, and 3. This 5-mile trek is rated as having moderate difficulty per AllTrails, and begins near the bus station in La Magdalena Contreras.
For the best chance of spotting wildlife during your visit and avoiding the crowds, it's best to come in the early morning. Lucky hikers can potentially enjoy great birdwatching opportunities in Lomas de Padierna, with migratory birds, hummingbirds, woodpeckers, hawks, and swallows commonly spotted throughout the conservation area. The park is also home to a variety of reptiles, including garter snakes and rattlesnakes, so be careful where you step and always try to admire from a safe distance.
Lomas de Padierna may be best known for its hiking and wildlife viewing, but it is also a prominent site in history, dating back to the Mexican-American War in the mid-1800s. Here, the Battle of Padierna (also referred to as the Battle of Contreras) was waged in one of the final moments of the nearly two-year war. History buffs can visit the monument while hiking at the summit of the Cerro del Judío.
Planning your visit to Lomas de Padierna
The park is located at the base of the Sierra de las Cruces mountains within La Magdalena Contreras, about 30 minutes to an hour southwest of the Centro Histórico (which is well worth a visit for its Aztec ruins, incredible museums, and rooftop parties). Driving or taking a ride-share will be the fastest way to get there, but you can also take the bus to Magdalena Contreras, though there is no direct route from the city center. Regardless of how you travel, plan to leave in the early morning, around dawn, to beat the traffic and enjoy the best birdwatching of the day. The park itself is open from sunrise to sunset, and with no formal visitor center, you must bring your own water, sunscreen, and any other provisions you'll need. There is no admission fee to enter the park and enjoy the recreation areas, and the park connects to a wider network of other green spaces and trails throughout Magdalena Contreras, so you can make a full day out of your escape from the city.
If you're not ready to head back to the bustle of the big city just yet, and you're curious to see another culturally significant and lesser-known corner of CDMX, consider a visit to Xochimilco next. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, just 13 miles east of Lomas de Padierna, is an ancient wonder of man-made canals and islands that Aztecs would navigate using colorfully painted boats, called trajineras. Today, you can enjoy the floating markets and island markets of Xochimilco in your very own trajinera and do as the Aztecs did.