Yosemite's Bucket-List Trail Is A Winding Path With Waterfalls, Forests, And Mountain Views

It's no secret that Yosemite National Park holds some of the most epic hiking routes in California — even the whole United States! But of all its paths, there's one that really lives up to its name with a show of expansive views from start to finish. Cue the aptly titled Panorama Trail, which the folks over at Yosemite.com describe as perhaps the most scenic trail in the whole darn park. As the official travel portal for Mariposa County (which is the home of the iconic Yosemite Valley), the website knows all of the iconic park's hidden destinations, so we take their ranking seriously.

This is a big statement to make, but there are some seriously big panoramas to back it up on this bucket-list hike. First, you get a montage of mighty granite peaks — including Half Dome, one of the most iconic summits in America, according to the Armchair Mountaineer. Then, you zigzag down past waterfalls that drop suddenly off cliffs, pass through evergreen forests, crisscross meadows of wildflowers, and eventually finish off on a section of the renowned John Muir Trail, which whisks you right back down to the valley floor.

The whole thing is typically done as a one-way day hike, using a bus to link from the base of the Yosemite Valley (where you can either park or walk straight out of your campsite) to the trailhead at Glacier Point. Alternatively, you can make a loop by connecting the Panorama Trail with the Four Mile Trail, making a hefty trek of around 17 miles with stacks of elevation gain and no need to shuttle back and forth.