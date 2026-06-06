Canada's Dreamy Senior-Friendly Town On Prince Edward Island Is A Maritime Escape With Scenic Trails

If you're looking to get away from it all, you could do a lot worse than Canada's small towns. And what better place to find a charming small town than in the country's smallest province? Occupying only 2,185 square miles (a mere 0.1% of Canada), Prince Edward Island is a unique province that forms part of Eastern Canada's Maritimes region. This island is dotted with tight-knit communities, including Kensington, a particularly senior-friendly destination that's known as "The Small Town with a Lot to Offer."

Kensington has earned this nickname by retaining its small-town atmosphere despite steadily growing into a place you can shop, dine, adventure, and settle into pristine nature. The town is a mishmash of settings, from farms and ocean bays to a small downtown with brick and timber shopfronts. Although it's slightly back from the island's coast, Kensington still has certain maritime charms. You can feel the sea air, and various coastal drives, lookout points, and beaches are nearby.

WorldAtlas also named Kensington one of the safest towns for seniors in the Maritimes. The town has earned its stripes among both travelers and locals by providing a strong community, nearby amenities, and various scenic walking routes. It also possesses an enduring historic aesthetic, home to a variety of buildings that tap into nostalgia for bygone eras. You won't find the thrills, nightlife, and cosmopolitan scenes of Canada's larger metropolises here. Instead, Kensington slows life down a tad, whether you're by the sea, on the walking trails, or in amongst its local community.