Canada's Dreamy Senior-Friendly Town On Prince Edward Island Is A Maritime Escape With Scenic Trails
If you're looking to get away from it all, you could do a lot worse than Canada's small towns. And what better place to find a charming small town than in the country's smallest province? Occupying only 2,185 square miles (a mere 0.1% of Canada), Prince Edward Island is a unique province that forms part of Eastern Canada's Maritimes region. This island is dotted with tight-knit communities, including Kensington, a particularly senior-friendly destination that's known as "The Small Town with a Lot to Offer."
Kensington has earned this nickname by retaining its small-town atmosphere despite steadily growing into a place you can shop, dine, adventure, and settle into pristine nature. The town is a mishmash of settings, from farms and ocean bays to a small downtown with brick and timber shopfronts. Although it's slightly back from the island's coast, Kensington still has certain maritime charms. You can feel the sea air, and various coastal drives, lookout points, and beaches are nearby.
WorldAtlas also named Kensington one of the safest towns for seniors in the Maritimes. The town has earned its stripes among both travelers and locals by providing a strong community, nearby amenities, and various scenic walking routes. It also possesses an enduring historic aesthetic, home to a variety of buildings that tap into nostalgia for bygone eras. You won't find the thrills, nightlife, and cosmopolitan scenes of Canada's larger metropolises here. Instead, Kensington slows life down a tad, whether you're by the sea, on the walking trails, or in amongst its local community.
A slower pace for seniors in Kensington
The town makes it easy for seniors to feel part of the community, thanks to its weekly activities with the Senior Surfers Club of Kensington and Area. You just pay a $12 fee each year to become a member, which gives you access to meet-ups most months aside from July and August. This is still a very reasonable price even if you're just visiting for a week, but not worth it if you're only here over the weekend. That's because the activities are only held on weekdays, such as wellness classes on Mondays, crafting on Tuesdays, quilting on Wednesdays, games on Thursdays, and sing-alongs on Fridays (at the time of writing).
Visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in Kensington's local life by exploring the shops and restaurants around Broadway Street. The Willow Bakery & Cafe is a charming spot for satiating sweet tooths. They sell a range of delectable pastries, including cupcakes, Danishes, and blueberry swirls. Or you can keep it simple with a coffee and raspberry scones. The Kensington Artisan's Market brings local artisans together and is open seasonally. You can browse a variety of artwork and crafts, including paintings, posters, clothing, jewelry, and homewares. If it's not on while you're visiting, you could drive 40 minutes to Charlottetown, which is full of family-friendly events like its Downtown Market, open most Sundays between July and October.
Embrace Kensington's maritime setting with a day at the beach. Only a 25-minute drive away is Cavendish Beach, with scenic boardwalks and copper-colored sand. You can also drive 20 minutes north to Thunder Cove Beach, a gorgeous spot that has unique sandstone rock formations along its rustic shoreline. The soft sand and rolling waves are lovely for long walks, especially towards sunset.
Embracing the great outdoors in Kensington
You can access a range of scenic walking trails close to Kensington. The John Hogg Kensington Public Forest is just south of town. It has over 36 acres of protected wilderness, including Acadian forest and fields with hedgerows. Keen botanists can find upwards of 90 different plant species, too. During summer, you can explore the lush forest along the 1.5-mile walking trail. You can still visit during winter, but you may want to bring cross-country skis instead. One of the best parts about walking here is not having to worry about bear encounters — Prince Edward Island is Canada's only province without any bears.
If you want time outside but prefer to sit rather than walk, visit the Alysha Toombs Memorial Park in town. This isn't a large park by any means, but it does have ample grassy space for setting up a picnic. You can sit by the lovely small pond with fountains and reed-covered shoreline while soaking up some sun. It's actually part of the 1-mile Kensington Nature Trail, so you could always get a stroll in if you fancy it.
Kensington is about 40 minutes away from Charlottetown Airport. You can fly into this airport from certain Canadian cities, including Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto. You can also drive to Kensington from cities on Canada's mainland, such as Saint John (about three hours) and Quebec (just over nine hours). The town has a few charming inns and B&Bs, including The Willow House and The Home Place Inn. The former has a perfect 5-star rating on Google, while Home Place has 4.7 stars.