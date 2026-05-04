Canada's Quiet Beach In Prince Edward Island Has Scenic Boardwalks And Copper-Colored Sand

When most people think of Canada, they may begin to picture mountains, lakes, and snow. Yet in such a large country, some of the most scenic escapes can be found along Canada's East Coast. Cavendish Beach, located on Prince Edward Island, tells a completely different story from those mountains. The sand here has a beautiful unique copper color; instead of crowded shores, you'll find quiet wooden boardwalks through the dunes. It's calm, a little bit hidden, and ideal if you just want to slow down, listen to the soothing waves, and take it all in. Cavendish Beach might not be loud or flashy, but that's exactly what makes it so memorable for those that visit.

Listed as one of the 51 most beautiful places in the world as per an article published by Time Out, Cavendish Beach provides visitors with breathtaking Atlantic views that Prince Edward Island is famed for. One TripAdvisor user recalls the landscapes during their visit, saying, "Copper colored sand with huge natural sand dunes make this place so picturesque." With its sweeping, unspoiled coastline of rugged red sandstone, plus plenty of boardwalks and trails to wander, Cavendish Beach offers visitors an easygoing escape for a relaxed day with family and friends.

Cavendish Beach stretches along the shores of the Gulf of St. Lawrence within Prince Edward Island National Park, in Cavendish. The locale is part of the Green Gables Shores, named after the beloved Canadian classic "Anne of Green Gables" by L. M. Montgomery. Visitors can reach the beach via Graham's Lane, which intersects with Cavendish Road (Route 6), where a public parking lot is available. For those seeking a peaceful seaside retreat from city life, Cavendish Beach is just a short 27-mile drive from Charlottetown, the province's capital.