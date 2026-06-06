One Of The Shortest Hikes In Yosemite National Park Is A Beginner-Friendly Trek Through Giant Sequoias

Yellowstone may be America's first national park, but the Yosemite Valley and Mariposa Grove were the first protected scenic areas to be set aside for public recreation in the 1860s, ultimately giving rise to the idea of national parks in the first place. Yosemite was designated a national park in 1890 and has since welcomed tourists to enjoy its views, wildlife, and wilderness. Plus, easy hikes like the Big Trees Trail or the beginner-friendly Mirror Lake Loop, with mystical images of Half Dome, prove you don't have to be an athlete to enjoy the famous attractions of the park.

While the Big Trees Trail is flat and requires minimal prep, you do need to know some details before heading out. The trailhead is located at the Grove Arrival Area, which is 2 miles away from where you can park your vehicle. Although you do have a free shuttle service — which many reviewers praise as both fast and efficient — to take you to the trailhead, it's only available from mid-April to the end of November. If you're coming in off-season, you will have to walk (or snowshoe) the distance to the start of this trail when the parking lot at the grove is full.

If these colossal redwoods inspired you for a longer walk, take a detour to the 2.1-mile Grizzly Giant Trail. This flat path winds through some of the largest sequoias of Mariposa Groves, including the 2,000- to 3,000-year-old Grizzly Giant tree that's ranked 26th-tallest tree in the world, per Redwoods in Yosemite. One hiker writes on Google, "There are big trees, and then there is the Grizzly. Holy cow. Words and pictures can't do it justice." While here, don't forget to leave no trace to protect this delicate ecosystem, and check out these five cleanest campsites of Yosemite National Park if you plan to stay longer.