Forget Florida, Retire To This Gulf Coast Beauty With Colorful Cities, Scenic Parks, And Vibrant Culture

For years, Florida has been one of the most popular destinations for Americans planning to retire on the Gulf Coast. According to an analysis by The Motley Fool, more than 45,000 retirement-age residents relocated to the Sunshine State in 2025 alone. Yet Florida also recorded the nation's highest outmigration among older adults, driven by socioeconomic issues such as rising home prices, increasing insurance costs, and overcrowded cities. As a result, a new group of Gulf Coast destinations is emerging as an alternative. Among them is Louisiana, one of the fastest-aging states in the country, with over 17% of the residents aged 65 or older.

Aside from the unavoidable financial considerations — including relatively manageable property taxes and an overall affordable cost of living – the Pelican State stands out for several other reasons, starting with the weather. With more than 100 days of sunshine and mild temperatures even throughout the colder months (winter highs average around 59 degrees to 66 degrees Fahrenheit), retirees can maintain an active outdoor lifestyle well beyond summer. To make the most out of it, Louisiana boasts over 20 state-owned parks, including the nearly 3,000-acre Fontainebleau State Park near Lake Pontchartrain and the smaller Bayou Segnette State Park, located not far from New Orleans, both offering a plethora of activities for all ages, from hiking to fishing.

Summer months, on the other hand, are typically hot and stiflingly humid. Temperatures often reach over 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and there are frequent afternoon showers. This is where Louisiana's long-standing "porch culture" comes into play. The French Creole-style galleries, originally designed to provide shade and shelter, have evolved over time into catalysts for casual, neighborly interactions. A multicultural and inclusive social environment further strengthens Louisiana's appeal to retirees.