Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Lesser-Known Lake Oasis With Refreshing Waters And Ethereal Mountain Trails
About 2 million visitors experience the picturesque destination of Lake Tahoe each year, per Visiting Lake Tahoe, but if you'd rather avoid hordes of other tourists, there are other scenic waterfront spots you can visit instead. One alternative is Thousand Island Lake, a spectacularly beautiful body of water in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. It's located in the Ansel Adams Wilderness, at mile 42 of the John Muir Trail, and the lake was supposedly one of Ansel Adams' favorite places to photograph, per Outbound. Compared with the busy resorts and developments of Lake Tahoe, Matador Network refers to it as "basically untouched," due to the fact that you must hike in and rustic camp if you want to stay overnight.
Thousand Island Lake is an alpine lake, located at 9,833 feet, and named for its many small, rocky islands. A reviewer on Komoot calls it "one of the most beautiful lakes in the Sierra Nevada," and this is partly due to the gorgeous, crystal-clear water. It's possible to go swimming in the lake, which is a great way to cool down after hiking. You can paddle out to some of the islands, but be aware of the cold water — water temperatures average between 35 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the season.
The lake is surrounded by magnificent scenery: there are outstanding views of the Ritter Mountain Range, with a stunning reflection of Banner Peak in the water when conditions allow. Travel blogger and hiking guide The Hungry Mountaineer refers to Thousand Island Lake as the "most spectacular alpine lake I have ever seen." The wonderful vistas are a great reward for traversing the rugged paths required to get to the lake.
How to reach Thousand Island Lake
Thousand Island Lake can only be reached on foot, keeping its overall tourist traffic low. The scenery on these Sierra Nevada trails is breathtaking, particularly when the wildflowers are in bloom. One option is to hike to the lake via Rush Creek Trail, which is about half an hour north of the "year-round adventureland" of Mammoth Lakes. This trek connects with the famed 2,650-mile Pacific Crest and the Spooky Meadows trails. As an out-and-back route, the hike is 14.6 miles long, with just over 3,880 feet of elevation gain, and will take roughly nine hours. One AllTrails user highlights their experience, saying, "Thousand Island Lake is absolutely stunning, well worth the uphill climb. This was my second time on the trail, and it still feels like one of the best views in the Mammoth Lakes and June Lake area."
It's also possible to get there from Agnew Meadows, a similarly difficult hike. While the mountain trails to reach Thousand Island Lake offer otherworldly beauty, they're also challenging. There are several creek crossings on the Rush Creek Trail, and some users report mosquitoes. Hiking poles and microspikes are recommended, and you may need an ice axe, as snow can cover the trail even in late May.
Due to the difficult trek to the lake, it's recommended to camp overnight. No campfires are allowed at the lake, and Modern Hiker recommends camping about 200 feet away from the water. As a safety precaution, make sure you know what to do when you see a bear while camping or hiking. You'll need a wilderness permit to camp, which is available six months in advance. Because of the limited amount of permits available, it can sell out quickly, meaning you'll enjoy a truly secluded escape. Mid-summer to early fall is usually the best time to visit. Explore more beautiful nature nearby with a visit to Inyo National Forest, one of the top destinations for fall foliage in California.