Forget Lake Tahoe, Visit California's Lesser-Known Lake Oasis With Refreshing Waters And Ethereal Mountain Trails

About 2 million visitors experience the picturesque destination of Lake Tahoe each year, per Visiting Lake Tahoe, but if you'd rather avoid hordes of other tourists, there are other scenic waterfront spots you can visit instead. One alternative is Thousand Island Lake, a spectacularly beautiful body of water in California's Sierra Nevada mountains. It's located in the Ansel Adams Wilderness, at mile 42 of the John Muir Trail, and the lake was supposedly one of Ansel Adams' favorite places to photograph, per Outbound. Compared with the busy resorts and developments of Lake Tahoe, Matador Network refers to it as "basically untouched," due to the fact that you must hike in and rustic camp if you want to stay overnight.

Thousand Island Lake is an alpine lake, located at 9,833 feet, and named for its many small, rocky islands. A reviewer on Komoot calls it "one of the most beautiful lakes in the Sierra Nevada," and this is partly due to the gorgeous, crystal-clear water. It's possible to go swimming in the lake, which is a great way to cool down after hiking. You can paddle out to some of the islands, but be aware of the cold water — water temperatures average between 35 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the season.

The lake is surrounded by magnificent scenery: there are outstanding views of the Ritter Mountain Range, with a stunning reflection of Banner Peak in the water when conditions allow. Travel blogger and hiking guide The Hungry Mountaineer refers to Thousand Island Lake as the "most spectacular alpine lake I have ever seen." The wonderful vistas are a great reward for traversing the rugged paths required to get to the lake.