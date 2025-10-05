One Of California's Top Destinations For Fall Foliage Is A Dreamy Forest Of Golden Aspens And Alpine Trails

That eastern side of the Sierra Nevada is something special. Hot springs and desertscapes dot the 395 Highway as it skirts up the edge of the Cali-Nevada border, weaving between the 14,494-foot summit of Mount Whitney and the phalanx of the White Mountains to the east. It's breathtaking stuff, arguably never more so than in fall, when the colors begin to change and the light draws in. In fact, one corner of the region is regularly hailed as one of the top places in the state — and even the whole country — for lovers of all things orange and yellow leaves: the Inyo National Forest.

This vast stretch of protected area spreads out on both sides of the Owens Valley, dashing for 165 miles from north to south through everything from lakes and woodlands to desert and glaciers. Many agree that it flaunts top-notch autumn displays in the weeks following the September equinox, giving a show that's unlike anywhere else around. It's unique here because you won't be looking at a sea of color. The mountains loom above, lakes glint below, and the trees do their thing in little pockets here and there.

The hip, high-desert Californian city of Bishop is the largest town in the region and makes a perfect base camp. To get there, you're looking at driving times of over four hours from Los Angeles, or nearer to six hours from San Francisco. These days, it's possible to jet right into Bishop's Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH), which now hosts arrivals from both San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Denver International Airport (DEN). Other than that, the closest major international airport is in Reno, located three and a half hours' drive to the north.