Between Fresno And Bakersfield Is California's State Park With Secluded Campsites And A Historic, Unique Town

California's Central Valley spans across 15 counties and 450 miles, serving as the agricultural hub of the Golden State. From its cities and small towns, there are many destinations and attractions for travelers to discover in this inland mecca. Among these locales is Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park (SHP), where visitors can explore a former historic town and extend their stay overnight at a campsite.

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park (SHP) is located about 75 miles south of Fresno and 46 miles north of Bakersfield in Tulare County. It's one of 52 state historic parks in California, aimed at protecting both the historical and cultural past of significant California landmarks. It was named to honor Allen Allensworth, a former enslaved person who rose to the rank of a military colonel and created the first African American town in California in 1908 before his untimely death in 1914. The Allensworth Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and added as a California Historic Landmark in 1974. It was dedicated as an SHP in 1974 after supporters worked to save the town of Allensworth and honor its namesake and the role African Americans played in California state history.

This former 240-acre townsite offers a fascinating look at a piece of African American history within California, as it was the first town funded and governed by African Americans. Colonel Allensworth SHP has a 4.6-star rating on Google and a 4.2 rating among Tripadvisor users for the living history it offers, annual events, and a secluded campground setting.