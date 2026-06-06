Between Fresno And Bakersfield Is California's State Park With Secluded Campsites And A Historic, Unique Town
California's Central Valley spans across 15 counties and 450 miles, serving as the agricultural hub of the Golden State. From its cities and small towns, there are many destinations and attractions for travelers to discover in this inland mecca. Among these locales is Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park (SHP), where visitors can explore a former historic town and extend their stay overnight at a campsite.
Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park (SHP) is located about 75 miles south of Fresno and 46 miles north of Bakersfield in Tulare County. It's one of 52 state historic parks in California, aimed at protecting both the historical and cultural past of significant California landmarks. It was named to honor Allen Allensworth, a former enslaved person who rose to the rank of a military colonel and created the first African American town in California in 1908 before his untimely death in 1914. The Allensworth Historic District was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972 and added as a California Historic Landmark in 1974. It was dedicated as an SHP in 1974 after supporters worked to save the town of Allensworth and honor its namesake and the role African Americans played in California state history.
This former 240-acre townsite offers a fascinating look at a piece of African American history within California, as it was the first town funded and governed by African Americans. Colonel Allensworth SHP has a 4.6-star rating on Google and a 4.2 rating among Tripadvisor users for the living history it offers, annual events, and a secluded campground setting.
Uncover the past at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
You can start your day at Colonel Allensworth SHP at the visitor center, open daily, to view exhibits about the site's past. A viewing of the 37-minute film "Allensworth: A Piece of the World" by special request can be made by calling ahead. The visitor center also offers brochures for a self-guided tour of the property's 21 historic buildings, some of which have been restored or rebuilt. The Historic Allensworth Trail, which can be traveled by vehicle, bicycle, or on foot, is 1.4 miles long and runs through the park, where visitors can see a schoolhouse, a Baptist church, residences, and a library. It's possible to arrange a guided tour of the site by calling ahead.
For an immersive experience in Allensworth SHP, time your trip during one of its annual special events in recognition of its history. On the second Saturday in October, a Rededication event occurs, honoring the anniversary of its original dedication from 1976. The event features reenactments, live music, food, and, in the past, visitors could arrive via Amtrak on a special train. Prior to the event, the Colonel Allensworth 5K Run Walk for Health takes place as a fundraiser for the SHP. The park also celebrates Juneteenth, which marks the date enslaved people were officially freed. The event is typically held on the closest Saturday to June 19th, with full details on the park's website. A Black History Month festival also takes place in February. You can also visit another of the Golden State's historic parks, an abandoned military fort that's now a scenic state park, Fort Tejon State Historic Park, approximately an hour away.
Spend the night outdoors at Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
To extend your visit at Colonel Allensworth SHP, camp under the stars at one of 15 campsites with picnic tables and fire rings at the John L. Whitehead Jr. Campground. There are two additional sites offering hookups for RVs of a maximum of 35 feet long. On-site amenities featured at the campground are flush toilets, showers, and a dump station. While reservations aren't required, you can make them online at ReserveCalifornia.com.
Former and frequent campers here emphasize the proximity to its historic attractions and a relatively secluded setting to enjoy the scenic landscape of the surrounding Central Valley. One Google reviewer noted: "Had the campground to myself (apart from the squirrels). Lovely spot, really felt like being alone in the middle of nowhere." Another camper on the Dyrt called it "a pleasant, barely off the beaten path campground," adding that "this is worth a stop over before entering the hustle and bustle of southern California urban life."
For non-camping alternatives, the SHP is convenient to other Valley cities along the Interstate 5 corridor. The closest town, Earlimart, a rural retreat with local bites and small-town flair in California's Central Valley, is 10 miles away. You can also head 33 miles away to Tulare, a gorgeous California city with breathtaking forests and mountain views.