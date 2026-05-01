Between Los Angeles And Bakersfield Is California's Abandoned Military Fort That's Now A Scenic State Park

While covered wagons and the prairies of the Great Plains might be what come to mind when you think of American frontier life, California played a significant role in Western expansion, too. From prospectors to ranchers and railway builders, the Golden State has served as a backdrop for people of all types seeking a new life. One place where visitors can learn about the Californian frontier — and stroll beneath 300-year-old grandmother oaks – is Fort Tejon State Historic Park.

The fort's history dates back to just after California's Goldrush era, when the U.S. Army fortified the area to safeguard settler interests. "The foremost duties of the dragoons stationed here were to protect and control the native Emigdiano living on the Sebastian (also known as the Tejon) Reservation, and to deter raids by the Paiutes, Chemeheuvi, Mojave, and other desert-dwelling groups," per the park's brochure. Although the fort only remained occupied for 10 years, between 1854 and 1864, it now features a museum, restored adobe buildings, and other relics that hark back to frontier times.

If you're a native Californian, you've likely driven past Fort Tejon multiple times without even knowing it. The park is situated off the "Grapevine," an infamous stretch of highway connecting Southern California with the Central Valley and Northern California. It's about 40 miles from Bakersfield and 75 miles from Los Angeles, making it an ideal rest stop for anyone needing to stretch or with an overheating car on the Grapevine.