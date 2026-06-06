Ohio's Nostalgic Amusement Park Is Only Open 4 Days A Year And Is Full Of Old-School Fun Near Cincinnati

You've heard of Cedar Point, the theme park with towering roller coasters, and perhaps Kings Island, with its replica Eiffel Tower, but Ohio has another theme park that enthusiasts should have on their radar. If you've never heard of Stricker's Grove, you'd be forgiven, since the park only opens to the public four days out of the year. Even so, and perhaps made all the more coveted by its rare opportunities to visit, Stricker's Grove is a bucket-list destination for amusement park enthusiasts, with a suite of nostalgic coasters and flat rides. Among them are two hand-built wooden roller coasters.

Stricker's Grove traces its roots back to 1924, when Henry Stricker made a 55-acre tract of land into a picnicking destination, as chronicled on the park's website. In its initial decades, the park's appeal was homespun, with a dance hall and pony rides. Mechanical rides started to fill the grounds in the 1950s, and more rides were added over time to make up the 17 that stand today. Stricker's Grove is still run by descendants of Henry Stricker, and the family has opted to model most of its business on private rentals for company picnics and the like. But it opens to the public on four special days, so all visitors can experience a slice of Americana that has persisted over a century just outside of Cincinnati.