Ohio's Nostalgic Amusement Park Is Only Open 4 Days A Year And Is Full Of Old-School Fun Near Cincinnati
You've heard of Cedar Point, the theme park with towering roller coasters, and perhaps Kings Island, with its replica Eiffel Tower, but Ohio has another theme park that enthusiasts should have on their radar. If you've never heard of Stricker's Grove, you'd be forgiven, since the park only opens to the public four days out of the year. Even so, and perhaps made all the more coveted by its rare opportunities to visit, Stricker's Grove is a bucket-list destination for amusement park enthusiasts, with a suite of nostalgic coasters and flat rides. Among them are two hand-built wooden roller coasters.
Stricker's Grove traces its roots back to 1924, when Henry Stricker made a 55-acre tract of land into a picnicking destination, as chronicled on the park's website. In its initial decades, the park's appeal was homespun, with a dance hall and pony rides. Mechanical rides started to fill the grounds in the 1950s, and more rides were added over time to make up the 17 that stand today. Stricker's Grove is still run by descendants of Henry Stricker, and the family has opted to model most of its business on private rentals for company picnics and the like. But it opens to the public on four special days, so all visitors can experience a slice of Americana that has persisted over a century just outside of Cincinnati.
Classic rides and games at Stricker's Grove
The rides of Stricker's Grove are all located fairly close together on a small midway. Two of the rides are roller coasters, each with an interesting bit of history, and both hand-built. The Tornado was built by one of the Stricker descendants himself, completed between 1990 and 1993 — a worthy contender among America's best wooden roller coasters. The other coaster, a tamer option, is called Teddy Bear, and it was assembled from blueprints of a ride at Ohio's now-closed Coney Island. Among other rides along the midway are classic spinning mainstays like the Tilt-A-Whirl and Scrambler, plus a swinging pirate ship.
The rides bring classic theme park thrills, but what tops off Stricker's Grove's Americana atmosphere are its many other offerings that harken to old-school summer traditions. If you find yourself often spending time vying for prizes at carnival games, you can take a shot at Stricker's Grove's shooting gallery, indoor arcade, or horseshoes. The full family can play mini golf at a course next to a cornfield. Another low-key activity is the miniature train that loops around the park, while the park's dance hall, a relic from the park's early days, is for banquets and other events.
How to visit on one of Stricker's Grove's public days
As its main source of business is private rentals, the four public days Stricker's Grove is open are special. Two are holidays (July Fourth and Labor Day), and the other two are community days (one for families and one for customer appreciation).
According to the park website, its most popular day is July Fourth, so lines are a given. On the plus side, entry to the park is free on that day; you pay for rides on a per-ride basis or with an unlimited armband. The park also has a fireworks display, fitting side-by-side with towns where July Fourth fireworks and patriotic spirit steal the show. On the other publicly open days at Stricker's Grove, you simply pay one upfront admission fee, which covers all rides and unlimited soft drinks.
For travelers coming from Cincinnati, getting to Stricker's Grove is a breeze — it's less than a 30-minute drive from downtown. There are many parking spots available at the park. Stricker's Grove is also close to Kings Island, the Midwest's largest theme park with record-breaking rides (about 40 minutes away by car) — so, you could make it a double-bill theme park day if one just isn't enough.