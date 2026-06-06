Washington's Deactivated Military Fort Is Now A Scenic State Park With Beaches, Trails, And Mountain Views

If you love coastal scenery and lush forests, Washington state is a fabulous option, especially around the Seattle area. While the Evergreen State is famous for places like Olympic National Park, it actually has more than its fair share of state parks, too. Situated at the northern edge of Puget Sound, you'll find the underrated getaway that is Whidbey Island, a place that blends stunning scenery with vibrant history. Fort Casey Historical State Park was, as the name implies, an active military fort on the island, until it was officially deactivated in 1953.

When you visit the park, it's apparent why the site was chosen for a military base, as it's well-positioned above the entrance to the sound, making it a prime defensive position. However, from its opening in 1902 until its deactivation, the only action the fort saw was training soldiers during World War I and World War II. Still, the remnants of the base and its guns are impressive enough, as is the lighthouse.

However, there's more to visiting Fort Casey Historical State Park than just exploring its military past. The park also has its own beach, hiking trails, and campsites, and it's even great for scuba diving. So, if you're looking for a more unique way to experience Washington's natural beauty, it's time to plan a trip to Fort Casey.