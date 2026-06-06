This North Carolina Theme Park Was A Total Bust By 1980 - Now It's A Nostalgic Must-Visit For Families
The world may be split by infinite opinions, but arguably, there is one universally agreed-upon truth: "The Wizard of Oz" is the American cultural touchstone. Released in 1939, it's the most-watched movie in history, inspiring everything from feminist manifestos to nightmares of flying monkeys to drag queens. Just over 30 years after its release, the "Wizard of Oz" came to life in the Land of Oz theme park, an otherworldly attraction at the top of North Carolina's Beech Mountain.
When designer Jack Pentes saw the gnarled beech trees and ethereal forest covering Beech Mountain, the location of developer Grover Robbins' new theme park, he thought of "The Wizard of Oz," adapted from L. Frank Baum's classic book. And so, the Land of Oz was created, complete with a 44,000-brick yellow brick road winding its way above the Appalachians. The Land of Oz was a hit when it opened in 1970. Debbie Reynolds cut the opening day ribbon and brought her 14-year-old daughter, Carrie Fisher (seven years away from becoming Princess Leia).
For a few years, this immersive theme park saw 450,000 guests per season, as people flocked to meet Dorothy, Toto, and the gang on the yellow brick road, visit Emerald City, and take balloon rides. Sadly, an act of arson and robbery destroyed the park in 1975, and although it later reopened, it went bust in 1980. The Land of Oz was left abandoned until the early 1990s, when its new owners found a way to refurbish the park and wake it up from the poppy fields. Now, all can experience Oz in this theme park that offers wonder and nostalgia in its interactive, family-friendly events that make it a must-visit destination, whether you're a fan of "The Wizard of Oz" or not.
Special events at the Land of Oz
While you can also find a unique "Wizard of Oz"-themed attraction in Kansas, it's North Carolina's Land of Oz that seems to be encased in one of Glinda's magic bubbles. Every September, the Land of Oz comes to life with the Autumn at Oz Festival, the world's biggest "Wizard of Oz" celebration. When a group of old employees had a reunion at the park in 1988, the owners realized they could downscale to let visitors keep enjoying Oz. Since 1993, Autumn at Oz has drawn thousands of people in with its immersive experience, where you follow in Dorothy's footsteps down the yellow brick road to the Emerald City.
Beginning in an exact replica of Aunt Em's house, the event kicks off with the tornado that takes you to Oz, where you meet Dorothy, Toto, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, the Lion, the Wicked Witch, and more. Land of Oz guide Tabitha calls it "an immersive theater experience," as the talented performers bring the spirit of the books and movie to life in an emotional way to make you feel like a kid again (via Garden & Gun).
The park also opens in the summertime for Tea with Dorothy and Aunt Em, a musical comedy experience. Enjoy a tea party before trekking the yellow brick road, where you'll meet other characters along the way. Whichever event you choose, be sure to stop by the museum, which has items like the Wicked Witch's original striped socks from the movie.
What to know about visiting the Land of Oz
While some claim that the Land of Oz is an abandoned theme park, note that it is not abandoned. It's just closed for most of the year. It's also heavily surveilled, and trespassers will be fined. The park is only open on select dates in June and July for Tea with Dorothy and on weekends in September for Autumn at Oz, which typically runs for nine days total. Note that Autumn at Oz operates with scheduled time slots, and some recommend booking the earliest one to avoid any delays.
Land of Oz is great for people of all ages, but because of the uneven mountain terrain, it may be difficult or unpleasant to visit with super young kids. If you bring a stroller, it should fold easily to navigate steps, but note that the Autumn at Oz experience covers about 1.5 miles of walking overall. Although newer structures like the Emerald City are wheelchair-accessible, there are parts of the 0.75-mile yellow brick road and Aunt Em's house that are not. However, you can contact the park to make special arrangements if you have mobility concerns. Guests are free to dress up, but be sure to pack some comfortable shoes since the gravel paths to the yellow brick road are not ideal for heels.
The closest major airport is Charlotte Douglas International Airport, about 2.5 hours away, while the artsy and eclectic city of Asheville is two hours away. Land of Oz is perched above Beech Mountain, a cute town with the highest mountain resort in the east. In fact, you can access Land of Oz via a scenic chairlift at Beech Mountain (for an extra cost with a third party) or by taking a free handicap-accessible shuttle from the resort.