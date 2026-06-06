This North Carolina Theme Park Was A Total Bust By 1980 - Now It's A Nostalgic Must-Visit For Families

The world may be split by infinite opinions, but arguably, there is one universally agreed-upon truth: "The Wizard of Oz" is the American cultural touchstone. Released in 1939, it's the most-watched movie in history, inspiring everything from feminist manifestos to nightmares of flying monkeys to drag queens. Just over 30 years after its release, the "Wizard of Oz" came to life in the Land of Oz theme park, an otherworldly attraction at the top of North Carolina's Beech Mountain.

When designer Jack Pentes saw the gnarled beech trees and ethereal forest covering Beech Mountain, the location of developer Grover Robbins' new theme park, he thought of "The Wizard of Oz," adapted from L. Frank Baum's classic book. And so, the Land of Oz was created, complete with a 44,000-brick yellow brick road winding its way above the Appalachians. The Land of Oz was a hit when it opened in 1970. Debbie Reynolds cut the opening day ribbon and brought her 14-year-old daughter, Carrie Fisher (seven years away from becoming Princess Leia).

For a few years, this immersive theme park saw 450,000 guests per season, as people flocked to meet Dorothy, Toto, and the gang on the yellow brick road, visit Emerald City, and take balloon rides. Sadly, an act of arson and robbery destroyed the park in 1975, and although it later reopened, it went bust in 1980. The Land of Oz was left abandoned until the early 1990s, when its new owners found a way to refurbish the park and wake it up from the poppy fields. Now, all can experience Oz in this theme park that offers wonder and nostalgia in its interactive, family-friendly events that make it a must-visit destination, whether you're a fan of "The Wizard of Oz" or not.