Canada's Gorgeous Year-Round Getaway Has Tasty Wine, Lake Fun, And Mountain Views

One of Summerland's appeals is its temperate climate, with close to 300 days of sunshine annually. Peak summer temperatures generally range from 77 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit in July, while both spring and fall vary similarly between 50 and 68 degrees. Winter brings sporadic snow with 23- to 41-degree temperatures.

Grapevines adore Summerland's climate. "Canada's Napa Valley" is a wildly underrated wine region now attracting more attention from oenophiles who flock here year-round to taste the South Okanagan area's myriad varietals. Across Summerland, you can find wide-ranging wines, including chardonnay, gewürztraminer, pinot gris, cabernet franc, merlot, and pinot noir.

One of the simplest ways to sample several wineries is Summerland's Bottleneck Drive. This collective (not an actual road) compiled three different wine-tasting routes to travel, with the farthest wineries only a 15-minute drive from each other. It's one of Canada's best-kept secrets. Not interested in driving? Take one of the area's wine tasting tours and let someone knowledgeable lead the way.

Relaxing on Summerland's five sandy, lakeside beaches is another preferred past time here. Lake Okanagan is long and skinny, running through the valley like a river for about 75 miles and averaging 2 to 3 miles in width. Beaches such as Peach Orchard, Sun-Oka, and Powell are easily accessed from town and have amenities ranging from restroom facilities and picnic tables to playgrounds and volleyball courts. Several boat ramps provide launch points for motorized watercraft that can be rented nearby, while kayaks and paddle boards can be put in from the beach.