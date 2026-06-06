Canada's Gorgeous Year-Round Getaway Has Tasty Wine, Lake Fun, And Mountain Views
Resting on the banks of enormous Okanagan Lake is an idyllic little town, its lush lands lined like a notebook with vineyards and orchards. Summerland has just over 12,000 residents, and it's surrounded by British Columbia's expansive Okanagan Valley, with picturesque views piquing visual interest in every direction. Pastoral landscapes and miles of lakeshore are found on the valley floor while Giant's Head Mountain rises from the southeast. Of course, views are often more enjoyable when taken in with a glass of locally produced wine in hand, and one doesn't want for wineries while visiting Summerland: Approximately 20 can be found within minutes of each other, along with several distilleries, cideries, and breweries.
In some ways, Summerland feels like a storybook town where time stood still a century ago. Historic structures still stand, and the downtown area is Tudor-themed. A train trestle built in 1913 draws eyes upward 238 feet, with a still-functioning steam locomotive that whistles as it approaches. It feels like at any second, an old-timey conductor may pop their head around a corner with a friendly "howdy!"
Sipping and swimming around Summerland
One of Summerland's appeals is its temperate climate, with close to 300 days of sunshine annually. Peak summer temperatures generally range from 77 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit in July, while both spring and fall vary similarly between 50 and 68 degrees. Winter brings sporadic snow with 23- to 41-degree temperatures.
Grapevines adore Summerland's climate. "Canada's Napa Valley" is a wildly underrated wine region now attracting more attention from oenophiles who flock here year-round to taste the South Okanagan area's myriad varietals. Across Summerland, you can find wide-ranging wines, including chardonnay, gewürztraminer, pinot gris, cabernet franc, merlot, and pinot noir.
One of the simplest ways to sample several wineries is Summerland's Bottleneck Drive. This collective (not an actual road) compiled three different wine-tasting routes to travel, with the farthest wineries only a 15-minute drive from each other. It's one of Canada's best-kept secrets. Not interested in driving? Take one of the area's wine tasting tours and let someone knowledgeable lead the way.
Relaxing on Summerland's five sandy, lakeside beaches is another preferred past time here. Lake Okanagan is long and skinny, running through the valley like a river for about 75 miles and averaging 2 to 3 miles in width. Beaches such as Peach Orchard, Sun-Oka, and Powell are easily accessed from town and have amenities ranging from restroom facilities and picnic tables to playgrounds and volleyball courts. Several boat ramps provide launch points for motorized watercraft that can be rented nearby, while kayaks and paddle boards can be put in from the beach.
Mountains, trains, and rolling plains
While Summerland doesn't produce as many grapes as Oliver, the wine capital of Canada, it's just an hour from the Kelowna International Airport, making it an easily accessible Canadian wine region. Beyond wine tasting and beach bliss, Summerland's surrounding mountain peaks are stunning to behold and often summon hikers. Climb to the Giant's Head Mountain summit at 2,771 feet from the park at its base via several trails with various difficulty levels. Nearby, you can climb Mount Conkle or simply enjoy it as scenery from Summerland's lake-level parks and winery patios. Either way, views of the pinnacles add to Summerland's ambiance and picturesque appeal.
For a small town, Summerland has many overnight options, including bed and breakfasts, motels, and the Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa. Once you've settled into your accommodations, fuel up at one of Summerland's farm-to-table restaurants, pubs, or historic eateries like Zias Stonehouse. From wineries and beaches to hiking trails and train trips on the Kettle Valley Steam Railway Route, Summerland is tiny, tranquil, and a great activity-packed getaway any time of the year.