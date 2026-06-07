Between Albuquerque And Flagstaff Is New Mexico's State Park With Camping And Fishing On A Scenic Lake

Bluewater Lake State Park's views of the water, mountains, and expansive arid forests make it an ideal park for camping, much like New Mexico's under-the-radar El Vado Lake State Park. In total, there are 149 campsites here; the park has electric and non-electric camping, with campgrounds both near the lake and farther into the desert scrub. Thankfully, the campgrounds do have water, restrooms, and showers. For adventurous explorers, primitive camping on the beach or on a boat is allowed.

There are two main hiking trails to explore in the park: the Bluewater Lake Creek Hike and the Bluewater Dam Trail. Although neither of these is over 3 miles long, only the Bluewater Dam Trail is considered easy. Bluewater Lake Creek Hike isn't flat like its sister trail; instead, this loop has some steep inclines for hikers to traverse. Both hikes have views of the water and mountain vistas, and they let you get up-close and personal with the local desert environment.

While hiking at Bluewater Lake, keep an eye out for birds. Like many of New Mexico's state parks brimming with wildlife, this park is full of diverse animals to see. Birding is particularly popular, with some of the species found here including hummingbirds, hawks, ibises, herons, songbirds, and egrets.