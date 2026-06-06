Minnesota's Scenic State Park Is Home To Waterfalls, Roaming Bison, And Breathtaking Trails

While northern Minnesota is usually what attracts visitors with its hodgepodge of lakes and waterholes, the southern region's deep woods and prairies can be just as surprising. Within this corner, not far from the Iowa border, sits Minneopa State Park. Tucked within the picturesque Minnesota River Valley, this reserve boasts 4,643 acres of wildly diverse ecosystems to see — from prairies to forests, bison to birds, and waterfalls to rivers. With campground facilities that include electric sites and hot showers, it's easy to plan a wonderful getaway in this nature escape.

The park is split into two sections. The smaller southern section features the two-tiered Minneopa Falls and a visitor center, while the northern section includes more than 300 acres of prairie, campgrounds, and longer hiking trails. The prairies are where the park's bison thrive — and this herd is managed for high genetic diversity as part of the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd. The easiest way to see them out and about is on a scenic drive (check the hours here before visiting) that encircles this wilderness. One visitor sums up the experience in a Google review, "A landscape out of place. Definitely felt like an African savannah and not a Minnesota floodplain. Enjoyed seeing the herd."

Minneopa State Park is located about 90 minutes south of Minneapolis (with North America's best airport) via U.S. Highway 169. Along the way, the highway runs parallel to the Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway between Belle Plaine and Mankato, offering gorgeous panoramas on your drive. With a $7 daily permit and a $35 annual permit as of this writing, it's a solid choice for travelers who want to enjoy southern Minnesota's unique landscapes on a budget.