Why Small Airports Are Gaining Traction As A Better Travel Alternative To Big Hubs
When browsing airfares for an upcoming trip, many focus their searches around air travel hubs like New York–Kennedy (JFK) or Chicago–O'Hare (ORD), one of the world's busiest airports. After all, as the conventional wisdom goes, you're more likely to secure a direct flight — and ideally, a cheaper fare — by flying out of a major airport. But that principle may no longer hold, according to a December 2025 report from Dollar Flight Club. In fact, the data shows, you might have a better (and possibly more affordable) experience flying out of smaller airports.
Choosing a departure from a regional airport (defined as a smaller airport typically located within 30–100 miles of a major hub) may save travelers up to 30% on the cost of flight tickets, the report says. There are several reasons for this. Smaller airports attract more budget airlines like Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways, for starters, so you're likely to score cheaper tickets from the get-go. Smaller airports also tend to charge lower parking fees. And depending on where you're starting your journey, you could also save money (and, of course, travel time) just getting to the airport — whether you use a car service or drive yourself and pay for gas or even tolls.
Flying out of smaller airports can be cheaper and more relaxing
Of course, as all frequent flyers know, affordability is just one consideration. There are many more factors that can contribute to the ease or frustration of your flight experience, from the length of security lines to the probability of flight delays. And research shows that on both counts, you're likely to have a smoother journey at a regional airport versus a major one. Thanks to quicker security checks, travelers can save up to 45 minutes flying out of Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), for example, in comparison to JFK or LaGuardia. No wonder Long Island MacArthur is considered one of America's best small airports.
Regional airports also have less air traffic, smaller crowds, shorter walks, and overall fewer flights, per Simple Flying, which means that travelers are more likely to take off and arrive on time. Not only do on-time departures and arrivals save you cash — who wants to pay for a last-minute hotel stay or unexpected meals at the airport? — they can also save you a serious headache.
If you're considering a trip to some of America's most popular national parks, these three small airports get you closer to Yosemite, Grand Teton, and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Given the recent data, they could also save you money, stress, and time too. But, there's one exception to the big (bad) airport experience: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in Honolulu, a scenic and surprisingly quiet airport that had the most on-time flights in the country.