Why Small Airports Are Gaining Traction As A Better Travel Alternative To Big Hubs

When browsing airfares for an upcoming trip, many focus their searches around air travel hubs like New York–Kennedy (JFK) or Chicago–O'Hare (ORD), one of the world's busiest airports. After all, as the conventional wisdom goes, you're more likely to secure a direct flight — and ideally, a cheaper fare — by flying out of a major airport. But that principle may no longer hold, according to a December 2025 report from Dollar Flight Club. In fact, the data shows, you might have a better (and possibly more affordable) experience flying out of smaller airports.

Choosing a departure from a regional airport (defined as a smaller airport typically located within 30–100 miles of a major hub) may save travelers up to 30% on the cost of flight tickets, the report says. There are several reasons for this. Smaller airports attract more budget airlines like Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways, for starters, so you're likely to score cheaper tickets from the get-go. Smaller airports also tend to charge lower parking fees. And depending on where you're starting your journey, you could also save money (and, of course, travel time) just getting to the airport — whether you use a car service or drive yourself and pay for gas or even tolls.