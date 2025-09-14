3 Little Airports That Get You Closer To America's National Parks And Save Time For Exploring

When it comes to visiting most national parks in America, the formula is usually predictable: rent a car, load up on road trip snacks and camping essentials, and settle in for a long drive. By design, national parks are remote — often located several hours from the nearest major city. It's part of the charm, after all, but it also means quick getaways can be a bit of a challenge. Luckily, not all parks demand a multi-day journey. In fact, a handful of little airports sit right at the gates to three of America's most exciting national parks, cutting out the need for long road trips and giving you more time and energy to explore. Enter: the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keahole, Hawaii; Santa Barbara Airport in Santa Barbara, California; and Jackson Hole Airport in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

National parks are incredibly vital, not only for preserving fragile ecosystems, but also for supporting overall physical and mental well-being. With this, overcrowding has become a big issue in America's national parks. With a downturn in international travel and adventure-focused trips, like hiking and mountain biking, gaining popularity, more Americans are choosing to explore their own backyards. While it may be good for the local economy, many parks aren't prepared to accommodate the masses. Factor in the long drives and time wasted in entrance lines, and, suddenly, there is less time to soak in the views and actually hike the trails. This is where small airports come in.

Servicing fewer flight routes and airlines, which often means higher-priced tickets, they offer visitors the convenience of saved time, gas, and mileage on the road. Ultimately, if it comes down to time versus money, flying into one of these smaller airports is a time-saving win.