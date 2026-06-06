8 Gorgeous Destinations Just An Easy Day Trip Away From Redding, California

Between Sacramento and the Oregon border, you'll find the small California city of Redding. Thanks to its central location in Northern California, Redding has endless options for a quick getaway. In fact, several gorgeous destinations are just an easy day trip away, saving you money on overnight accommodations if you want to head out on an adventure that won't break the bank. Lakes, caverns, mountains, and forests are all a short drive from the city.

Although the Pacific Ocean is only three hours west and Lake Tahoe is just four hours southeast, you don't have to go quite that far from Redding to find enchanting views. The places on this list are almost all within an hour's drive of the "Trails Capital of California", and each place offers a unique beauty that encapsulates the diverse landscapes of Northern California. So, if it's a pretty locale you're looking for, Redding is an excellent starting point for a day-long adventure.