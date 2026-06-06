8 Gorgeous Destinations Just An Easy Day Trip Away From Redding, California
Between Sacramento and the Oregon border, you'll find the small California city of Redding. Thanks to its central location in Northern California, Redding has endless options for a quick getaway. In fact, several gorgeous destinations are just an easy day trip away, saving you money on overnight accommodations if you want to head out on an adventure that won't break the bank. Lakes, caverns, mountains, and forests are all a short drive from the city.
Although the Pacific Ocean is only three hours west and Lake Tahoe is just four hours southeast, you don't have to go quite that far from Redding to find enchanting views. The places on this list are almost all within an hour's drive of the "Trails Capital of California", and each place offers a unique beauty that encapsulates the diverse landscapes of Northern California. So, if it's a pretty locale you're looking for, Redding is an excellent starting point for a day-long adventure.
Lake Shasta Caverns
The Redding region is a less-populated part of California, making it ideal for those looking to escape the crowds. Lake Shasta Caverns, which is about a 30-minute drive north of Redding, is a perfect example. This cavern system takes you deep within the foothills of Mt. Shasta, where you'll discover at least 19 different types of cave formations. The cavern tour includes a boat ride across a portion of Lake Shasta, a scenic bus tour, and a guided tour of Lake Shasta Caverns, complete with an all-new light and sound show to cap it off.
Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
Take Highway 299 northwest from Redding, and you'll be at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area in just 20 minutes. This means you'll have plenty of time to take in the gorgeous scenery, get out on the lake, have a picnic, explore the abundant flora and fauna, or even try your hand at gold panning. Whether you're up for the 9-mile round-trip Kanaka Peak Trail that offers spectacular mountain-top views or the short 0.8-mile paved walk to Crystal Creek Falls, everyone can find a pretty spot to hike at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area.
Lassen Volcanic National Park
Less than an hour's drive from Redding lies Lassen Volcanic National Park. Here, you'll find everything from jagged mountain peaks formed by past volcanic eruptions to steaming fumaroles to meadows filled with wildflowers and more than 200 lakes, ponds, and creeks. You can take a scenic drive through the national park to see more during your day trip, or find a nice spot for a day hike to explore on foot. Swimming is permitted in the park's lakes and creeks, but hydrothermal areas, while interesting to see, are extremely dangerous and should only be viewed from designated walkways.
Castle Crags State Park
Head north of Redding on I-5 for about an hour, and you'll reach Castle Crags State Park. The park's impressive 6,000-foot granite peaks are quite a sight, and you can take the short quarter-mile Vista Point Trail for breathtaking views of not just Castle Crags but also Mt. Shasta and Grays Rocks. A section of the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail runs through Castle Crags State Park, giving hikers a chance to experience this legendary trek that spans from Mexico to Canada. Anglers and hikers alike appreciate having several access points to the Sacramento River within the park, including the famous pedestrian suspension bridge at Riverside.
Shasta Lake
Shasta Lake, California's largest man-made lake, is a magnificent 30,000-acre reservoir that deserves a day trip of its own. From Redding, there are several spots around the lake that you can easily reach within about half an hour. The quick drive means you'll have plenty of time to enjoy the abundant outdoor recreation opportunities at this gorgeous lake. Rent a boat from one of the many local boat companies tucked along the lakeshore and enjoy stunning views of the tree-lined hills and peaks surrounding the reservoir. The free tour of Shasta Dam is also a unique, educational experience that the whole family will love.
Battle Creek Wildlife Area
A diverse habitat of forests, marshes, and numerous plant and animal species, combined with close proximity to Redding, makes Battle Creek Wildlife Area an idyllic setting for hiking and observing wildlife. Drive south on I-5, and in less than 30 minutes, you'll arrive at the 582-acre wildlife area. As you hike through the scenic landscape, keep your eye out for wildlife, including birds such as the ruby-crowned kinglet, the American beaver, and river otters. Not far from Battle Creek is Los Molinos, tucked between Redding and Sacramento, with river trails, which makes for a fun additional stop.
Lake Siskiyou
It might take about an hour and 15 minutes to drive to Lake Siskiyou from Redding, but the day trip is well worth the slog. Whether you want to swim at a sandy beach or hike along the shoreline, Lake Siskiyou has plenty of outdoor adventures. Bring or rent a boat or kayak and launch from one of several access points around the water. Because motorized boats aren't allowed on the lake, it provides tranquil conditions for viewing Mount Shasta. For more nearby waterfront activities, head to Trinity Lake, nestled north of Redding, with rugged peaks and clear coves.
Horsetown-Clear Creek Preserve
An under-the-radar nature preserve less than 20 minutes southwest of Redding, Horsetown-Clear Creek Preserve offers a quick escape from busy city life. This 27-acre preserve is run entirely by volunteers who work to restore the natural beauty of Clear Creek. Four short trails in the preserve take you along lightly forested paths and the cool creek waters that provide a reprieve on hot days. The preserve is home to several plant species that attract butterflies, so expect to see many species fluttering around as you meander the trails.