Canada's Underrated City Outside Vancouver Is A Scenic Gem With Lakes, A Historic Downtown, And Forest Parks

The Fraser River passes through several quaint, historic towns as it flows down from the Rocky Mountains and into the coastal regions of British Columbia, Canada. One of these towns is Mission, a city nestled in a scenic bend in the river as it flows west. Mission is a city with a long history (and the artifacts to prove it), and it offers views of both the Fraser Valley and the mountains.

If you're looking for flights, the closest option would be the Abbotsford International Airport, which is located only 30 minutes away by car. Mission and Abbotsford are both in the Fraser Valley, and this airport is also conveniently less than 10 miles away from the U.S. border crossing in Sumas, Washington. Travelers that would prefer an American option can fly into Bellingham International Airport in Washington state, which is just over an hour's drive from Mission.

Driving from an airport isn't the only option. There's a train for those who are coming from downtown Vancouver. The West Coast Express takes 75 minutes to reach Mission, which is comparable to the driving time. Trains leave early and return late, because the schedules are designed for commuters traveling to and from locations along the Fraser River.