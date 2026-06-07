Canada's Underrated City Outside Vancouver Is A Scenic Gem With Lakes, A Historic Downtown, And Forest Parks
The Fraser River passes through several quaint, historic towns as it flows down from the Rocky Mountains and into the coastal regions of British Columbia, Canada. One of these towns is Mission, a city nestled in a scenic bend in the river as it flows west. Mission is a city with a long history (and the artifacts to prove it), and it offers views of both the Fraser Valley and the mountains.
If you're looking for flights, the closest option would be the Abbotsford International Airport, which is located only 30 minutes away by car. Mission and Abbotsford are both in the Fraser Valley, and this airport is also conveniently less than 10 miles away from the U.S. border crossing in Sumas, Washington. Travelers that would prefer an American option can fly into Bellingham International Airport in Washington state, which is just over an hour's drive from Mission.
Driving from an airport isn't the only option. There's a train for those who are coming from downtown Vancouver. The West Coast Express takes 75 minutes to reach Mission, which is comparable to the driving time. Trains leave early and return late, because the schedules are designed for commuters traveling to and from locations along the Fraser River.
The forests and lakes of Mission
A low-key city in the Fraser Valley, Mission is easy to overlook. Many visitors to the area are exploring local wineries in the Okanagan — a region also known as "Canada's Napa Valley" — or heading to quirky woodland getaways further inland, like Harrison Hot Springs. Mission is quieter, slower-paced, and more community-focused than other towns in the region, such as Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and has more cozy, small-town energy.
The city was named for the St. Mary's Mission, now defunct, and many of the abandoned buildings remain scattered throughout Fraser River Heritage Park. Visitors can explore the flower gardens and the residential school ruins along two easy hiking trails that also include scenic views of the mountains and valley. Today, the park is recognized as Sto:lo Nation territory, and guided tours of the former residential school are available upon request. These tours last for 90 minutes and begin in the Pekw'xe:yles Reservation, which is located on the eastern side of the park.
Continue in this direction to find Neilson Regional Park, which is only 12 minutes away by car and includes a picnic shelter, hiking trails, and access to Haztic Lake. There's no boat launch here, but kayaks, canoes, and any vessels that can be hand-launched are welcome. Turn westward from Mission to find Hayward Lake, which is maintained by BC Hydro. It's part of a greater hydroelectric project and is one of the most popular places in Mission to go swimming. The Hayward Lake Recreation Area is a 20-minute drive from the city center and is also operated by BC Hydro. This forested lakeside retreat has a boat launch, plenty of open grass for lounging, a beach that includes modern washrooms and changing facilities, and two scenic trails ideal for both hiking and mountain biking.
Discover the history of Mission and the Fraser Valley
Learn more about the history of Mission at the Mission Museum, which features exhibits and displays, as well as offering tours of historic locations throughout downtown. These tours include information about famous landmarks, historic events, and notable people. There are several streets in Mission named after James Welton Horne, the real estate broker who held the "Great Land Sale" in 1891, where he auctioned off the land that would make up the future main streets of Mission.
The museum dates back to 1907, and it was a public library at one point. Today, it is a designated Heritage Building. Many of the older structures in town have been torn down and replaced, but some of the originals endure, such as the post office. It was built in 1954 using the Art Deco style and is currently one of three Canada Post outlets in Mission.
The religious traditions that gave Mission its name continue into the present day. One of the biggest local attractions is a Benedictine Monastery, Westminster Abbey, which is located on a lush hilltop overlooking the Fraser River. Visitors enjoy the lookout points and curated gardens, but other points of interest include the St. Mary's Shrine, the Abbey Cemetery, and the Guesthouse. The major buildings were designed by modernist architect Åsbjørn Gathe and were intended as a contrast to the medieval or awe-inspiring Gothic look of older churches.