This Remote Canadian National Park Hides Some Of North America's Oldest Mountains And A Mystical Escape

There are a few ways to get to Torngat Mountains National Park. The simplest way is to book a package that includes air, boat, and/or helicopter travel, guided excursions, meals, and tent accommodations at the Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station. Located near the park's southern boundary and open only during the visitor season, the park's official camp is the easiest place to base yourself for an adventure in the mountains. Rates start around $6,500 per person, plus tax. It's also possible to charter your own transportation to the park from Labrador or Goose Bay, which is also one of the jumping-off points for traveling to Battle Harbour, Canada's rustic island retreat with world-class food and natural beauty.

There are no designated trails, roads, or signage in the park, so most visitors explore the mountains with a guide. If you're staying at the Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station, you'll have easy access to guided programs, either through the package you purchased or through Parks Canada staff. Possible experiences include boating through fjords, whale-watching tours, hiking across tundra to waterfalls and natural swimming pools, wildlife spotting, and even joining local Inuit for lunch. Dying to see a polar bear in the wild but can't make it to the park's summer season? No worries: fall is the best time to visit Churchill, Manitoba, the tiny Canadian town called the world's polar bear capital.