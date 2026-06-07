This Remote Canadian National Park Hides Some Of North America's Oldest Mountains And A Mystical Escape
The Appalachians may be among the oldest mountains in the United States, but Canada is home to North America's most ancient rock formations. The Torngat Mountains, tucked away in the remote Torngat Mountains National Park in Newfoundland and Labrador, have geological features believed to be about 3.92 billion years old — they're some of the oldest rocks on Earth.
The subarctic mountain range at the northern tip of Nunatsiavut, long considered a sacred place by the native Inuit people, is a natural wonder that travelers can explore. While this area only enjoys a brief tourism season, once in the park, visitors can experience a mystical escape. The Torngat Mountains are characterized by otherworldly landscapes, including dramatic snow-capped peaks and deep fjords, icebergs floating in deep blue glacial lakes, sheer cliffs, Indigenous archaeological sites dating back thousands of years, and vast rocky expanses where you might spot polar bears or caribou.
Discover the otherworldly Torngat Mountains
There are a few ways to get to Torngat Mountains National Park. The simplest way is to book a package that includes air, boat, and/or helicopter travel, guided excursions, meals, and tent accommodations at the Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station. Located near the park's southern boundary and open only during the visitor season, the park's official camp is the easiest place to base yourself for an adventure in the mountains. Rates start around $6,500 per person, plus tax. It's also possible to charter your own transportation to the park from Labrador or Goose Bay, which is also one of the jumping-off points for traveling to Battle Harbour, Canada's rustic island retreat with world-class food and natural beauty.
There are no designated trails, roads, or signage in the park, so most visitors explore the mountains with a guide. If you're staying at the Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station, you'll have easy access to guided programs, either through the package you purchased or through Parks Canada staff. Possible experiences include boating through fjords, whale-watching tours, hiking across tundra to waterfalls and natural swimming pools, wildlife spotting, and even joining local Inuit for lunch. Dying to see a polar bear in the wild but can't make it to the park's summer season? No worries: fall is the best time to visit Churchill, Manitoba, the tiny Canadian town called the world's polar bear capital.
Plan an adventure in Canada's ancient mountains
There's a limited window of time to visit the Torngat Mountains. Though the national park is technically open year-round, "visitation is only practical in the late winter/early spring and summer," per Parks Canada. (The 2026 visitor season, more specifically, runs from mid-July to late August.) Why do park officials recommend visitors come during a select few weeks out of the year? It's because the Torngat Mountains are a rugged wilderness without roads or facilities, and winters are long and cold. In other words, the short, cool summer is the only time travelers can properly enjoy these remote landscapes.
Not many travelers make it to the secluded Torngat Mountains (about 600 people per year, according to some sources), especially considering how short the tourist season is. But those who've been there left rave reviews online. "Definitely a trip of a lifetime," said one Facebook user on the Torngats Base Camp's official page. "I'll never forget it, thank you!" Said another recent commenter, "It's definitely a magical place. Once you visit there, you'll never forget the beauty, the ruggedness, the wildlife and pure serenity!" For more adventures off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, check out Iceberg Alley, Canada's iceberg-lined destination with rare, jaw-dropping sights, including melting ice and migrating whales.