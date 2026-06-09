12 Of The Best TSA Approved Luggage Locks

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Every time you check your bag in at an airport, it enters a world of conveyor belts, back rooms, and strangers that you never see. Before you send it off on its journey, you might see people with suitcases wrapped in plastic or zip ties tightly securing luggage zippers, but it's a TSA-approved lock that should really travel alongside your luggage. That's because if your bag is flagged for inspection, agents can hack off your ordinary lock or cut through and discard the plastic or zip ties — and they accept no liability for damage.

TSA-approved luggage locks operate on a system developed and managed by Travel Sentry. This organization works directly with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to ensure its strict standards are met at every luggage screening checkpoint in the country. The red diamond Travel Sentry logo ensures your luggage lock really is TSA-approved. Each carries a code ranging from TSA001 up to the newest standard, TSA008. This code tells agents which technology is used in the lock and, therefore, which master key is needed to open it. TSA008 is considered the most advanced tech, but 007 remains the most widely used.

We selected these TSA-approved locks by consulting Amazon customers — a website renowned for affordable and essential travel finds — and chose the highest-rated models with at least 500 reviews. This number ensures they have all been well tested on the road. That said, locks are simply theft deterrents. Determined thieves can still access your luggage by puncturing zippers or slashing through fabric, so never leave valuables in checked luggage. But there are ways to avoid theft in the TSA security line, at least.