12 Of The Best TSA Approved Luggage Locks
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Every time you check your bag in at an airport, it enters a world of conveyor belts, back rooms, and strangers that you never see. Before you send it off on its journey, you might see people with suitcases wrapped in plastic or zip ties tightly securing luggage zippers, but it's a TSA-approved lock that should really travel alongside your luggage. That's because if your bag is flagged for inspection, agents can hack off your ordinary lock or cut through and discard the plastic or zip ties — and they accept no liability for damage.
TSA-approved luggage locks operate on a system developed and managed by Travel Sentry. This organization works directly with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to ensure its strict standards are met at every luggage screening checkpoint in the country. The red diamond Travel Sentry logo ensures your luggage lock really is TSA-approved. Each carries a code ranging from TSA001 up to the newest standard, TSA008. This code tells agents which technology is used in the lock and, therefore, which master key is needed to open it. TSA008 is considered the most advanced tech, but 007 remains the most widely used.
We selected these TSA-approved locks by consulting Amazon customers — a website renowned for affordable and essential travel finds — and chose the highest-rated models with at least 500 reviews. This number ensures they have all been well tested on the road. That said, locks are simply theft deterrents. Determined thieves can still access your luggage by puncturing zippers or slashing through fabric, so never leave valuables in checked luggage. But there are ways to avoid theft in the TSA security line, at least.
Forge TSA-Approved Cable Luggage Lock
Many luggage locks indicate whether your bag has been opened by TSA agents when you pick it up at baggage claim. The Forge TSA-Approved Cable Luggage Lock is one such. The built-in Search Alert Indicator lights up if your bag has been accessed. It's a useful but common feature. However, what makes this lock different is that you'll never be left anxiously wondering if the agent remembered to secure it again.
While uncommon, it can and does happen, and is extra flying anxiety most passengers can do without. You'll be happy to know that, unlike most TSA-approved locks, this Forge device forces agents to secure your luggage again if they want to remove their master key. This means your bag will never be left unsecured — a solid enough reason why it is a bestselling luggage lock on Amazon.
The unit itself is a compact, 3-digit combination mechanism with easy-to-read white-on-black dials and a 4-inch braided steel cable that can resist about 220lbs of force. Forge claims this to be considerably higher than what most TSA locks can withstand. Furthermore, the zinc alloy body contains no plastic, preventing cracks or breaks from rough airport handling. Forge is so confident in its product's durability that they back it with an unconditional lifetime guarantee. It's available in multiple colors, with single, 2-, 4-, and 6-pack options priced from $8.95 to $33.95.
Savior Equipment TSA-Approved 3-Digit Combination Cable Lock
Savior Equipment is primarily a trusted brand of firearm cases. If their locks are tough enough to secure a rifle bag or ammo box while in transit, you can bet they are more than capable of handling a standard suitcase. The Savior Equipment TSA-Approved 3-Digit Combination Cable Lock is indeed tough. It has a zinc alloy body and a braided steel cable with hardened ends, and Savior backs it with what it calls an "Unquestioned Lifetime Warranty." Indeed, most customers who bought it specifically for a gun case or rifle bag report it performing exactly as expected.
It's a puck-shaped luggage lock with a 3-digit combination. There are no keys to lose or fumble for in an airport, and it's simple to set up and use straight out of the box. Like the Forge TSA-Approved Cable Luggage Lock, TSA staff must secure it again if they want to get their master key back, relieving you of the anxiety a forgetful agent can cause. At $9.99 for a single pack, $14.99 for a 2-pack, and $24.99 for a 4-pack, it offers decent value. And, at the time of writing, 89% of Amazon customers have left it a 5-star review.
Puroma TSA-Approved 4-Digit Combination Cable Lock
Starting at $7.99 for a pair, the Puroma TSA-Approved 4-Digit Combination Cable Lock is one of the more budget-friendly ways to not worry about theft while traveling. But don't think this price reflects poor quality. This model currently holds Amazon's Choice status, and that's backed by an overall 4.8 rating awarded by the retail giant's customers.
Another advantage the Puroma has is its combination design. While most TSA locks rely on a 3-digit combination, this one uses four. What advantage does this offer? Well, the smaller-digit setup allows for 1,000 possible code attempts. Four digits push that up to 10,000. It's a simple single-digit difference that makes the lock ten times harder to crack.
However, durability goes hand-in-hand with crackability, and the body is made from tough zinc alloy with reinforced steel. It's designed to resist scratching, corrosion, and, according to Puroma, hammering and sawing. All this really does make it sound like one tough build. But, of course, any TSA agent can unlock it with their master key. Should this occur, you'll know when you land thanks to its red light indicator. However, unlike others on this list, there is no guarantee that an absent-minded agent will secure your luggage again after inspection. The Puroma is available in green, black, rose red, and rose purple, and the price depends on your color choice.
SureLock TSA-Approved 3-Digit Combination Cable Lock
SureLock isn't necessarily a leading luggage lock brand, but the SureLock TSA-Approved 3-Digit Combination Cable Lock has held the number one bestselling position on Amazon since 2020. And with over 16,000 reviews and a 4.7 rating on the website, the numbers speak for themselves. One reviewer even admitted, "I was leery because they cost a bit less than recognizable names, but I've now used them repeatedly, and they are both easy to set and reliable."
The zinc alloy body is sturdy, and the resettable 3-digit combination is easy to configure. A patented side-window design makes it a bit easier to read that combination at a glance, while its high-contrast dials also contribute. The large push button above the dials takes care of opening and closing, while it also features a red light indicator that lets you know if your baggage was inspected. A $7.95 investment will get you a single lock, while $39.95 will get you a pack of eight, and there are different pack sizes and colors available in between.
Forge OX TSA-Approved Key Lock
All the locks on this list so far make use of a combination. The Forge OX TSA-Approved Key Lock does not, which means there is no code to set, no dials to fiddle with, and nothing to forget — apart from the key, that is. However, each lock in any pack shares the same key (singles are unavailable), so you can carry one and use it to unlock everyone's luggage while you stash the others somewhere safe.
The TSA006 dimple key system is harder to pick than the conventional single-bitted keys found on many other key-based locks. Additionally, Forge claims the key cannot be copied at a standard key-cutting shop, so its security features are noteworthy. But it's the simplicity that makes this luggage lock particularly well-suited to anyone who is forgetful or finds combinations cumbersome.
Regarding durability, one Amazon reviewer said, "Three years later, they still work great." Its zinc alloy body, premium steel shackle, and weather resistance do indeed suggest longevity, especially for its size. The lock is pretty compact, measuring just 1 x 1 x 0.7 inches and weighing 1.5 oz. However, a handful of customers do consider it on the small side for heavy-duty use. That said, Forge backs it with a replacement guarantee should it ever fail. You can buy packs of black, orange, red, or silver, or a mixed-color 4-pack, with prices ranging from $12.54 for a pair to $41.35 for eight.
TravelMore TSA-Approved Mini Key Padlock
With its straight-barrel design and detachable wire stem, the TravelMore TSA-Approved Mini Key Padlock is one of the more unique-looking locks on our list. "They're inconspicuous, they'll fit in small lock holes, and they can be used to lock zippers that weren't designed to be locked," said one satisfied Amazon customer.
It's another to carry Amazon's Choice status, and several thousand reviewers have contributed to a 4.7 average. Many have mentioned that it's well-made and solid, but it should be noted that it is designed for smaller luggage pieces, with backpack zippers secured particularly well. It'll also work better with carry-on luggage and computer bags rather than heavy-duty cases.
The body is constructed from zinc alloy, guaranteeing durability, and it measures just 1.67 x 0.6 x 0.6 inches and weighs 1.7 oz. This makes it one of the smaller and lighter locks listed. TravelMore claims quality is assured by hand-testing each lock individually at the factory and, for convenience, every key in the pack will open every lock. Singles are also available, priced at $6.99 and coming in a bright orange color, while black 2- and 4-packs are priced at $11.99 and $21.99, respectively.
Travoce TSA-Approved 3-Digit Combination Cable Lock
Most cable locks are built for standard luggage zippers, but the Travoce TSA-Approved 3-Digit Combination Cable Lock takes a different approach. Its flexible cable is specifically designed to thread through the tighter double-zipper systems found on things like golf or camera bags, as well as standard suitcases and backpacks. It's also bigger than others on this list at 2.7 x 0.7 x 3.6 inches — and the dials are also big. One Amazon customer pointed out the benefit of this when they said, "The numbers are large enough for us seniors to see without pulling out the glasses."
That bulkier design reflects its durable build. The zinc alloy body and anti-cut braided steel cable are engineered for the kind of rough treatment that is part of the airport experience. Conveyor belts, carousel drops, bags thrown into holds — the Travoce takes them all in its stride. The company claims the internal mechanism is built for over 10,000 open and close cycles. It also claims every lock is individually checked for wheel alignment, smooth operation, and code function before leaving the factory.
As a licensed Travel Sentry distributor, the lock is recognized at airports across countries like the US, Japan, Germany, and the UK — and for anyone heading to the latter, you'll be happy to know it is weather-resistant, too. It's available in a wide range of colors and quantity options, with a single pack priced at $8.99 and the largest, a 10-pack, costing $54.99.
SureLock TSA-Approved Extra Long Cable Lock
Every lock on this list can secure a suitcase very well, but the SureLock TSA-Approved Extra Long Cable Lock literally goes much further. Its 15-inch cable opens up luggage-locking capabilities that standard locks simply cannot. You can lock two bags together at a busy airport gate, attach a bag to a luggage rack on a train, or even loop it around a hostel bunk frame.
The zinc alloy body is weather-resistant, and the large release button works reliably even if you're wearing gloves on a winter train platform. Those with less-than-perfect eyesight may not even need to fumble for eyeglasses on those cold days, as the dials are high-contrast and easy to read. The 3-digit combination is easily resettable, and an alert indicator is included as standard.
The extra-long cable lock is only available in a single pack. But at $7.61, it is a good-value option. The vast majority of customers on Amazon have given it a 5-star review, but it should be noted that a small number have reported issues with locks not working or resetting. However, with just 2% of one-star reviews, this appears to be an exception rather than a regular issue.
Talonport Keyless TSA-Approved Luggage Lock
Most luggage locks have either a combination or a traditional key to secure belongings. The Talonport Keyless TSA-Approved Luggage Lock offers something a little different — four slim card keys. Two are the size of a Visa card and slot snugly into a wallet, while the other two are smaller and designed to go on a keychain. At $29.45 for a 2-pack and $49.99 for a 4-pack, the price of the Talonport Keyless does run a bit higher than traditional combo or key locks. But there are no numbers to remember and no key to fish out of a bag. For anyone who has ever stood at a check-in desk, turning their purse inside out looking for a tiny key, this alone could be worth the price.
For convenience, all locks in the pack open with the same cards, and Talonport will send replacements free of charge if you ever lose them — and that's for life. They also prove to be a bit of a conversation starter, with one Amazon customer stating, "Every time I travel, someone always asks me about this lock and where I got it from." It does lack some features others have, like the red light indicator that shows when your bag has been searched, but if quality and ease of use are what you require, this one might just fit the bill.
Forge Optimus TSA-Approved 4-Digit Combination Lock
The Forge Optimus range of locks uses the TSA008 key system. This is the newest generation and one that Forge claims offers improved security over its predecessor. Forge also states that the redesigned system reduces the chance of accidentally setting the wrong combination. The Optimus is the second 4-digit combination lock on this list after the Puroma, which means there are 10,000 possible codes to choose from, rather than the 1,000 options standard 3-digit combinations offer.
The Optimus also has most of the excellent features found on other locks on this list. Among them is the mechanism that forces TSA agents to secure your luggage again if they want their master key back. On top of this handy feature, there is a red light indicator, high-contrast dials, a weather-resistant zinc alloy body, and Forge's unconditional lifetime guarantee.
The standard Optimus lock is available in an $8.95 single pack, while the 2-pack saves a bit of money on each lock and comes in a range of colors. If you need an extra layer of reassurance, there's a 2-pack bundle with two TSID Lost & Found tags. They are digital ID tags that allow anyone who finds your lost luggage to reunite it with you via an online system. There are money-saving 4- and 6-packs in a range of bright colors, too, while a single 15-inch cable version is usually priced at around $10 — good for those who need a bit of extra reach to anchor their gear or lock two bags together.
Anvil TSA-Approved 4-Digit Combination Lock
Another 4-digit lock using the TSA008 system is the Anvil TSA-Approved 4-Digit Combination Lock. It also offers a security-conscious range of 10,000 possible codes, but where it stands out is its SGS certification. SGS is "the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company," which means the Anvil lock has been independently verified to meet international quality and safety standards. It also comes in FSC-certified packaging. This ensures it is packaged in responsibly sourced materials certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. For buyers who want independent quality assurance presented in environmentally sound packaging, both boxes are checked here.
The lock's zinc alloy body has electroplated internal parts for rust resistance, ensuring it can withstand everything from the humid climate of Southeast Asia to the freezing conditions of Alaska. Its flexible steel cable can thread through just about any zipper hole, and its Search Alert indicator lights up red if the bag has been opened. Anvil even provides a convenient USA-based customer service team to help with any combination reset or usage questions. It's available in black, orange, pink, rose purple, and blue and is priced from $12.99 for a 2-pack up to $32.99 for a 6-pack.
SwissGear TSA-Approved Travel Sentry Mini Key Lock
If it's simplicity you seek in a luggage lock, the SwissGear TSA-Approved Travel Sentry Mini Key Lock is the one for you. It's about as simple as a luggage lock can get. There's no combination to forget, no dials, no codes, just a key, a spare, and a solid lock. SwissGear is owned by Wenger, one of the two original manufacturers of the Swiss Army Knife — and this lock carries the same no-nonsense approach to quality.
It is, however, the only lock on our list with a plastic body. But it still shouldn't be underestimated. The casing is tough, and it's reinforced with a steel shank. The plastic build also makes it lighter. Despite this, it can still withstand the rough handling that airport baggage staff are notorious for. One customer on Amazon even noted their lock was still in good condition despite "loading personnel throwing baggage like garbage bags."
It's also compact enough to go unnoticed on a zipper pull, but it manages to keep bags firmly closed. And, when it comes time to open it, the key turns smoothly without jamming. SwissGear manufactures other game-changing budget-friendly travel essentials, and at $11.99 for a pack of two, this lock also offers excellent value. It's available in an eye-catching candy-wrapper-like red-and-gray color. Should you be looking for something more discreet, a black and gray option is sometimes available.