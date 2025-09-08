Why You See Suitcases Wrapped In Plastic At Airports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the departure hall of many major airports, you'll find a clump of travel-ready passengers waiting around a kiosk advertising luggage wrapping services. Here, a machine spins layers of clear plastic over suitcases until they're wrapped up tight like tiny, wheeled cocoons. While some wrap their bags to stop third parties from making them inadvertent smugglers, travelers usually seal up their suitcases for far more pedestrian reasons.

Preventing theft is one of the most common explanations. While layers of plastic likely won't stop a determined thief, they can act as a deterrent — and as a way for the owner to tell if their bag has been tampered with. Statistics regarding theft from inside checked luggage are hard to come by. However, concerns about checked bags are one of the primary reasons passengers lodge complaints, according to a 2018 study from California State University. In addition, anecdotal information also hints at certain airports — such as O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa — as being hot spots for luggage break-ins.

People also choose wrapping services to prevent their suitcases from being exposed to the elements while on the tarmac, or scuffed by overzealous baggage handlers. After all, most travelers have watched a suitcase hurtle onto the baggage belt and thought, "I'm glad that's not mine." A tight layer of plastic can also keep an overstuffed bag, or a suitcase that should really be retired, from spilling open. Finally, some backpackers use plastic wrap to keep straps from being torn off in transit.