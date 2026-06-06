This Abandoned East Coast Island With A Once-Thriving Hospital Is Now A Historic Site And Museum With Private Tours

With its symbolic presence and towering silhouette, the Statue of Liberty earns its place at the top of many an iconic New York attraction list. But while tourists often make the climb up to Lady Liberty's Crown for heady views of the harbor, a nearby East Coast island, abandoned after 62 years of service, is a place that commands a journey of its own. We're talking about Ellis Island, which was the gateway for immigrants seeking entry into America. Between 1892 and 1954, about 12 million people passed through Ellis Island before entering the United States.

For many, Ellis Island was indeed the golden door to a new life, leaving an outstanding legacy: the National Parks of New York Harbor estimates that "approximately [40%] of America's population can trace their ancestry through Ellis Island." But mass immigration of these proportions involved an in-depth triage, where health, legal capacity, and societal profiles were deciding factors for passage into America. Tuberculosis, measles, pneumonia, trachoma, or mental disorders were some of the conditions that raised red flags — resulting in a period of treatment at the now-abandoned Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital.

According to Save Ellis Island director Jim Dessicino, the area was a thriving complex composed of 35 hospital buildings in total, with 29 of them on the New Jersey side of the island. The hospital wards were used by approximately 1.2 million immigrants. They also served as quarters for the nurses who stayed full-time on the island, administrative buildings, kitchens, and a psychiatric unit, among others. Because of dwindling immigration, policy changes, and declining detainee numbers after World War II, the hospital closed in 1951 — the rest of the island would shut down three years later. Today, the former hospital is a unique historic site that offers a glimpse into America's immigrant past.