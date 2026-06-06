Between Indianapolis And Bloomington Is Indiana's Wetland Haven For Rare Wildlife, Birdwatching, And A Serene Trail
A boardwalk trail suspended over a swampy, wildlife-filled wetland habitat might be something you expect of the Florida Everglades. In fact, there's a patch of nature that offers the same view in Indiana, minus the alligators. For nature lovers, the Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve is a worthwhile and easy day trip from either Indianapolis or Bloomington. Here, you'll find flora and fauna hard to come by elsewhere, not only in the state but nationwide. Among some of the biodiversity the preserve protects are rare orchids, several endangered or threatened animal species, and a remarkable array of birds.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), the full expanse of Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve covers just under 340 acres, though its public access footprint is concentrated to a 2.5-mile walking trail. The trail lets visitors walk through the wetland on a raised boardwalk, with a couple of offshoots to observation decks along the way. The wetland has been restored and protected by the Sycamore Land Trust after being drained by early 20th-century agriculture. What was once razed farmland is now a one-of-a-kind spot to see wildlife in a pre-industrial Indiana landscape.
Spot diverse wildlife at the Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve
At the heart of the Sycamore Land Trust's mission for the Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve is conserving a habitat of numerous at-risk animal and plant species. According to the IDNR, the preserve is recognized as one of Indiana's Important Bird Areas by the National Audubon Society. In its landscapes are a rookery for great blue herons and a bald eagle nest, making it a worthy alternative to national parks for spotting bald eagles. A few other noteworthy birds that have been documented on eBird along the preserve's trail include soras, prothonotary warblers, and scarlet tanagers, so you'll want to have some binoculars on hand for the hike.
Beyond its reputation as a birding hotspot, some of Beanblossom Bottoms' most remarkable residents are harder to spot. The preserve is a habitat for endangered Indiana bats, which live in the hollowed wood of dead or dying trees. Another rare species calling the habitat home, which is endangered in Indiana, is Kirtland's snake. The small, red-bellied snake generally stays hidden and is mostly nocturnal. Your chances of spotting a common water snake swimming in the creek or basking on the boardwalk, though, are higher.
Follow the boardwalk into the Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve
One standout feature of the Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve that sets it apart is its boardwalk-through-the-swamp experience. Indeed, without the boardwalk, the wetland habitat would be nearly inaccessible, since the area regularly floods. The trail can still get wet when floods occur — this is particularly true for the initial portion from the parking lot, which is a gravel path leading up to the boardwalk. However, it's otherwise been described by past visitors as an easy and serene walk. "It's a different experience from your normal type of hike," said a previous visitor, who noted the "stunning scenery along the trail." Another hiker described it as a "gorgeous area to get away from people and deep into nature," adding that "the only thing you hear is loud insect chirring."
The scenic, wheelchair-accessible trail is 2.5 miles and connects to four observation decks set up around the preserve. You'll find the trailhead at the parking area off Woodall Road. It's just a 25-minute drive from Bloomington, Indiana's breathtaking student city renowned for outdoor pastimes. It's also possible to reach the preserve in about an hour by car from Indianapolis. Both of these cities have numerous hotels and vacation rentals that can serve as your base while you explore the nature preserve. If you're looking for more hidden gems to explore in Indiana outside of the big cities, you could trace the creek that the nature preserve is named after to the underrated town of Bean Blossom, a Midwest gem that's around a 45-minute drive away.