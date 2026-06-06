Between Indianapolis And Bloomington Is Indiana's Wetland Haven For Rare Wildlife, Birdwatching, And A Serene Trail

One standout feature of the Beanblossom Bottoms Nature Preserve that sets it apart is its boardwalk-through-the-swamp experience. Indeed, without the boardwalk, the wetland habitat would be nearly inaccessible, since the area regularly floods. The trail can still get wet when floods occur — this is particularly true for the initial portion from the parking lot, which is a gravel path leading up to the boardwalk. However, it's otherwise been described by past visitors as an easy and serene walk. "It's a different experience from your normal type of hike," said a previous visitor, who noted the "stunning scenery along the trail." Another hiker described it as a "gorgeous area to get away from people and deep into nature," adding that "the only thing you hear is loud insect chirring."

The scenic, wheelchair-accessible trail is 2.5 miles and connects to four observation decks set up around the preserve. You'll find the trailhead at the parking area off Woodall Road. It's just a 25-minute drive from Bloomington, Indiana's breathtaking student city renowned for outdoor pastimes. It's also possible to reach the preserve in about an hour by car from Indianapolis. Both of these cities have numerous hotels and vacation rentals that can serve as your base while you explore the nature preserve. If you're looking for more hidden gems to explore in Indiana outside of the big cities, you could trace the creek that the nature preserve is named after to the underrated town of Bean Blossom, a Midwest gem that's around a 45-minute drive away.