Canada's 'Salmon Capital' Is A Coastal City With Lovely Mountain Views, Top-Tier Fishing, And Downtown Shops
It is no secret that New Brunswick is an angler's paradise. People travel from all over the world during the fishing season to enjoy a fresh catch on the renowned Restigouche River, known for its clear, salmon-rich waters. Situated along the south bank of this tranquil river is Campbellton, a scenic city that is known as one of the world's premier destinations for Atlantic salmon fishing. But it's not just the fishing that makes Campbellton so appealing; nestled within the Appalachian mountains, the city has a charming and friendly atmosphere that invites you to slow down and take in all of its picturesque sights. So, if natural beauty, outdoor adventure, and robust shopping opportunities sound like a promising getaway, look no further than the quaint city of Campbellton.
Although Campbellton has plenty to offer year-round, the city welcomes the largest number of visitors during the fishing season, from early May until late September. The city is understandably proud of its fishing culture, best exemplified by the famous Restigouche Sam, which, according to Tourism New Brunswick, is the "world's largest salmon." The iconic 28-foot stainless-steel sculpture is located in the center of Salmon Plaza, one of the city's must-see areas.
If you plan to visit during the last week of June, you'll have a chance to watch the plaza come alive with the annual Salmon Festival. The Restigouche River serves as the backdrop of this week-long celebration that highlights the local community and heritage with music, art, and parades.
Enjoy the shops and scenery of downtown Campbellton
New Brunswick is packed with charming coastal cities and scenic water views, and Campbellton is no exception. Campbellton may draw large crowds from all over the world during the fishing season, but its year-round population is only approximately 7,500 residents, lending to the close-knit, serene atmosphere that describes the small city. According to one resident on Facebook, Campbellton is "quiet and friendly," and "there's something for everyone."
The city's vibrant downtown proves that, for there are a host of shops catering to a variety of interests. The Campbellton City Center Mall, which sits beside Salmon Plaza, offers plenty of both local and chain shopping options, while also providing stunning riverside views. After all of your shopping helps work up an appetite, grab a delicious, healthy meal at Marché Dumais Market.
In addition to shopping, downtown Campbellton has many different ways to take in the sights of the city. The Waterfront Promenade provides just under a mile of walking paths along the beautiful Restigouche River. From here, you can also see the Appalachian Mountains rising high above the city. For a blend of river views, history, and family-friendly fun, head over to Riverside Park. The peaceful park honors the local soldiers lost during World War I and II, as well as provides information about Campbellton's role in the Battle of Restigouche during the Seven Years' War.
Outdoor adventure and day trips from Campbellton
Campbellton places visitors and residents in proximity to two provincial parks: Sugarloaf and Mount Carleton. Sugarloaf Provincial Park is the closest of the two and acts as the city's southern border, providing ample opportunities for outdoor recreation. There are over 16 miles of trails to explore in the park, and it houses the only mountain bike park in the Atlantic Canada region with a lift service, making this park a must-visit for bikers and thrill seekers. From the top of Sugarloaf Mountain, you can see the entire city of Campbellton, as well as stunning landmarks in the neighboring province of Québec, such as the sweeping vistas of the Gaspé Peninsula.
Further away is the sprawling Mount Carleton Provincial Park, spanning more than 42,000 acres. Among the lush Acadian foliage are over 100 bird species, as well as 30 mammal species, making this a haven for animal lovers and bird watchers alike. Mount Carleton rises high above the other mountain peaks in the park; standing at an impressive 2,690 feet tall, this is the highest mountain peak in Maritime Canada.
Campbellton is a great destination to begin exploring all that northern New Brunswick and eastern Québec have to offer. The closest major urban center is Moncton, a charming riverside college city where visitors can also find the nearest major travel hub, the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport. Directly across the Restigouche River is Pointe-A-La-Croix in Québec, a small village known for its own robust fishing culture as well as being a good spot for a cheap beer.