Canada's 'Salmon Capital' Is A Coastal City With Lovely Mountain Views, Top-Tier Fishing, And Downtown Shops

It is no secret that New Brunswick is an angler's paradise. People travel from all over the world during the fishing season to enjoy a fresh catch on the renowned Restigouche River, known for its clear, salmon-rich waters. Situated along the south bank of this tranquil river is Campbellton, a scenic city that is known as one of the world's premier destinations for Atlantic salmon fishing. But it's not just the fishing that makes Campbellton so appealing; nestled within the Appalachian mountains, the city has a charming and friendly atmosphere that invites you to slow down and take in all of its picturesque sights. So, if natural beauty, outdoor adventure, and robust shopping opportunities sound like a promising getaway, look no further than the quaint city of Campbellton.

Although Campbellton has plenty to offer year-round, the city welcomes the largest number of visitors during the fishing season, from early May until late September. The city is understandably proud of its fishing culture, best exemplified by the famous Restigouche Sam, which, according to Tourism New Brunswick, is the "world's largest salmon." The iconic 28-foot stainless-steel sculpture is located in the center of Salmon Plaza, one of the city's must-see areas.

If you plan to visit during the last week of June, you'll have a chance to watch the plaza come alive with the annual Salmon Festival. The Restigouche River serves as the backdrop of this week-long celebration that highlights the local community and heritage with music, art, and parades.