Canada's Ex-Mining Town Under Two Hours From The US Border Is A Top Retirement City With Scenic Mountain Views
If you're looking to get the most out of all the seasons for your retirement years, the mountain town of Kimberley in British Columbia is well worth scouting out. Sitting between the Purcell Mountains and the Canadian Rockies, the scenic mountain views of this town will be a treasure you can wake up to each day. About 10 miles from Canadian Rockies International Airport, 4.5 hours from Calgary, and under two hours from the U.S. border, you'll be surrounded by everything you could need.
Spring brings fields of wildflowers, while summer offers mountaintop hiking, birding, and no shortage of summer events. Enjoy yellow leaves during the fall and golden pints at the local Oktoberfest. Winter comes alive in Kimberley as ski season comes into full effect, even at night!
Kimberley has a deep mining history and was founded after the Sullivan Mine was established in 1892. It was named after a South African town that had prolific diamond mines, with the dream that the newly formed town would be as successful as its namesake. When the mine was closed in 2001, the area was transformed into a tourist hotspot with resorts and a golf course.
Kimberley's year-round events and activities
Those who come to live in Kimberley love it so much that they're glad to stay. As one of Canada's most breathtaking mountain towns with a diverse culture and abundance of year-round engaging experiences, Kimberley is a lovely place to retire. Its steady growth ensures that things will only continue to improve.
During the warmer months, look forward to 27 holes of spectacular golf at Bootleg Gap Golf. Breathe in the mountain air and take in the mesmerizing views as you make your way through the challenging Les Furber-designed 18-hole Championship course or an easy nine-hole hybrid recreational course. Alternatively, the historic Kimberley Golf Course, originally built in 1924 as the Kimberley Golf Club, has 18 holes of equally scenic and challenging golf.
As winter sets in, the Kimberley Alpine Resort opens with 80 ski runs and glades of varying difficulty where you can ski day and night. Aside from skiing, there are events here, and the resort website will keep you informed of events all over town. Whether you'd like to snowshoe, cross-country ski, fat-tire bike, or hike with your dog, enjoy pristine multi-use trails with equipment rentals as well as tours.
Explore history, shopping, and outdoor activities
Stroll along cobblestone streets amid the charming and eclectic shops in the Kimberley Plazl, a pedestrian-only shopping district with a huge Bavarian-style cuckoo clock. Insert a loonie (CA$1 coin) for a special surprise! The Plazl hosts numerous festivals and events which keep things lively all summer. Peruse local art at the Art Gallery Kimberley at The Laundromat, which focuses on art in the region's spirit and culture. Enjoy a delightful meal in a welcoming, relaxed environment at The Hourglass, a local favorite with an average five-star rating on Google Maps.
Dig into local mining history on a 9-ton locomotive at Kimberley's Underground Mining Railway and explore the Kimberley Heritage Museum, which houses over 10,000 artifacts and photographs. At the First Nations history at the Ktunaxa Interpretive Centre, you can find out how the Ktunaxa Nation lived, see their craftsmanship, and take a guided tour through their story.
Combine history and hiking along the Trans Canada Trail, the world's longest, which runs right through Kimberley and stretches for nearly 15,000 miles! While there are many other retirement destinations in Canada, such as Port Moody's Vancouver-area beaches, it will be tough to beat everything that Kimberley has to offer. Whether you want to enjoy an adventurous, active lifestyle or relax on your porch entranced by the Northern Lights shining over the mountains, you'll find that Kimberley is, as its motto says, "a good place to be".