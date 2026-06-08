Canada's Ex-Mining Town Under Two Hours From The US Border Is A Top Retirement City With Scenic Mountain Views

If you're looking to get the most out of all the seasons for your retirement years, the mountain town of Kimberley in British Columbia is well worth scouting out. Sitting between the Purcell Mountains and the Canadian Rockies, the scenic mountain views of this town will be a treasure you can wake up to each day. About 10 miles from Canadian Rockies International Airport, 4.5 hours from Calgary, and under two hours from the U.S. border, you'll be surrounded by everything you could need.

Spring brings fields of wildflowers, while summer offers mountaintop hiking, birding, and no shortage of summer events. Enjoy yellow leaves during the fall and golden pints at the local Oktoberfest. Winter comes alive in Kimberley as ski season comes into full effect, even at night!

Kimberley has a deep mining history and was founded after the Sullivan Mine was established in 1892. It was named after a South African town that had prolific diamond mines, with the dream that the newly formed town would be as successful as its namesake. When the mine was closed in 2001, the area was transformed into a tourist hotspot with resorts and a golf course.