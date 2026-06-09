The World's First Duty-Free Shop Opened At This Irish Airport (And It Wasn't In Dublin)

One of the modern airport rituals we undertake without much thought is wandering terminals with time to kill and browsing duty-free stores. These stores promise no taxes or customs duties on their items, making a premium bottle of whiskey or a tempting designer handbag a little less demanding on your wallet. The concept of duty-free shopping seems self-evident, but it wasn't always a given. The very first duty-free shop traces its roots to Ireland's humble Shannon Airport in the late 1940s. Today, it's the third-busiest airport in Ireland, per AirMundo, and the gateway to some of the most famous western Irish landscapes.

Shannon Airport ended up being the pioneer of duty-free shopping thanks to an Irish businessman named Brendan O'Regan. As told in a 2018 National Public Radio segment, O'Regan saw potential in the fact that international airports are suspended between borders, which means tax systems are as well. Shannon Airport, established in 1945, had a unique significance in this between-borders limbo, as it was the closest airport in Europe to the U.S. at the time.

O'Regan lobbied for Ireland to pass the Customs Free Airport Act of 1947, per Travel Extra, which allowed airports to sell products without taxation, and still applies today. It allowed him to open the world's first duty-free shop inside Shannon Airport in 1949. In its first iteration, the shop was merely a kiosk selling Irish trinkets and local products. Later, in 1950, the airport opened an expanded duty-free shop that also sold liquor. While what began as a small kiosk has since become a global model filling major airports with some of the best shopping, the idea is still anchored to Shannon.