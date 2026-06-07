Forget Sequoia National Park, Visit California's State Recreation Area With Fishing, Redwoods, And Fewer Crowds
With an estimated 1.2 million visitors per year (via KTLA News), Sequoia National Park is massively popular, and for good reason. For example, it has the world's largest tree by volume and the tallest mountain in the continental United States. But also located in California, along the state's cool and foggy northern coast, is another lesser-known, peaceful alternative: Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area.
Like Sequoia National Park, Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area has acres of soaring redwood trees and scenic hiking trails. But unlike the Land of Giants, this smaller, under-the-radar park also offers fewer crowds to enjoy peaceful fishing and coastal scenery. Plus, while Sequoia National Park may have giant sequoias, Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area has coast redwoods, which are the tallest trees on the planet.
Discover the ways Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area delivers rugged coastal beauty and many of the same awe-inspiring forest views as Sequoia National Park, without the swarms of tourists.
Explore old-growth coast redwoods and fish along a serene lagoon
Located less than 10 miles from the famous Redwood National Park, Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area covers 955 acres of protected redwood forest. Reddish-brown or gray and encircled by lush ferns and moss, the redwood trees in this area of California differ from the giant sequoias found in Sequoia National Park. They are not as large by volume but taller, reaching heights of 380 feet.
As you wander among the groves of Sitka spruce trees and gape up at the old-growth coast redwoods, you may find yourself stumbling upon a herd of Roosevelt elk grazing, as this traveler reported in a review of the park on Google, writing, "Beautiful wetland and lagoon views." Hike past wetlands and ponds along a coast dotted with sea stacks, where you may just spot the splash of a gray whale. "Big on natural beauty!" writes another Google reviewer, taking in a hazy peach sunset over the ocean.
Hugged by the rugged coastline is the Big Lagoon, an approximately 1,600-acre coastal lagoon that's part of one of North America's largest lagoon systems. A popular fishing spot for steelhead and cutthroat trout, you may see anglers casting their lines from the rocky shore or reeling in their catches aboard small boats. Because the lagoon is somewhat isolated from the Pacific Ocean by a narrow sand spit, the waters are calm, making it an ideal fishing spot.
Escape the crowds into the misty coastal forests of Harry. A Merlo State Recreation Area
Quiet, serene, and with fewer crowds than other California parks, the Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area provides ample opportunities to see shorebirds, waterfowl, harbor seals,and other wildlife. Enjoy a peaceful, unhurried lunch along the water at one of the lagoon's day-use beach areas and designated picnic spots or stroll the beach, scanning the horizon for migrating gray whales. A 2021-2022 state park report shows that the park receives just a little over 9,000 visitors per year, so you may even find you have nearly the entire lagoon to yourself.
While the Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area is a day-use destination, the nearby Big Lagoon County Park offers tent and RV camping with convenient access to the water. As the park is a recognized dark sky location, you can end the day with stargazing in the cool, salty breeze.
Dining options can be found in nearby Orick, a coastal town with uncrowded views and rustic charm, just about a 10-minute drive north of the park, and Trinidad, California's secret beach city with old-school seaside charm, about 9 miles south. For lodging, choose from a variety of options, such as historic inns, woodland cabins, and oceanfront hotels.