Forget Sequoia National Park, Visit California's State Recreation Area With Fishing, Redwoods, And Fewer Crowds

With an estimated 1.2 million visitors per year (via KTLA News), Sequoia National Park is massively popular, and for good reason. For example, it has the world's largest tree by volume and the tallest mountain in the continental United States. But also located in California, along the state's cool and foggy northern coast, is another lesser-known, peaceful alternative: Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area.

Like Sequoia National Park, Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area has acres of soaring redwood trees and scenic hiking trails. But unlike the Land of Giants, this smaller, under-the-radar park also offers fewer crowds to enjoy peaceful fishing and coastal scenery. Plus, while Sequoia National Park may have giant sequoias, Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area has coast redwoods, which are the tallest trees on the planet.

Discover the ways Harry A. Merlo State Recreation Area delivers rugged coastal beauty and many of the same awe-inspiring forest views as Sequoia National Park, without the swarms of tourists.