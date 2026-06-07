A Michelin Guide's Favorite Atlanta Beltline Restaurant Is A Top-Rated 'Love Letter To Middle Eastern Cuisine'

With the cost of travel soaring, many people are staying in the United States for summer vacations instead of flying overseas. But in larger cities, it's still possible to experience cuisine that feels transportive. One restaurant along Atlanta's Beltline — a 22-mile loop of urban trails – has become a Michelin Guide favorite that offers a taste of the Middle East close to home.

Delbar, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Atlanta's artsy and charming Inman Park neighborhood, has earned praise from the Michelin Guide and local diners alike. The was recognized in Atlanta's inaugural Michelin Guide in 2023 and has continued to receive recognition in subsequent guides. Michelin describes the restaurant as "bringing people together over flavorful and authentic food." It has also been called a "love letter to Middle Eastern cuisine" by the Atlanta food Instagram account @servinglooksatl.

While original Delbar location sits near the Eastside Trail in Inman Park, the restaurant has since expanded with locations in Buckhead and Old Milton in Alpharetta. One reviewer on Yelp write, "I love Delbar! Every dish is satisfying and the drinks are refreshing and lovely ... You simply can't go wrong with any item on the menu." Another raved, "I had Such a good experience!! The food the vibes! Will def be back! Everything was amazing! Food was great and service was even better!" As of this writing, Delbar has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Yelp and a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Google across nearly 13,000 reviews.