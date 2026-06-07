A Michelin Guide's Favorite Atlanta Beltline Restaurant Is A Top-Rated 'Love Letter To Middle Eastern Cuisine'
With the cost of travel soaring, many people are staying in the United States for summer vacations instead of flying overseas. But in larger cities, it's still possible to experience cuisine that feels transportive. One restaurant along Atlanta's Beltline — a 22-mile loop of urban trails – has become a Michelin Guide favorite that offers a taste of the Middle East close to home.
Delbar, a Middle Eastern restaurant in Atlanta's artsy and charming Inman Park neighborhood, has earned praise from the Michelin Guide and local diners alike. The was recognized in Atlanta's inaugural Michelin Guide in 2023 and has continued to receive recognition in subsequent guides. Michelin describes the restaurant as "bringing people together over flavorful and authentic food." It has also been called a "love letter to Middle Eastern cuisine" by the Atlanta food Instagram account @servinglooksatl.
While original Delbar location sits near the Eastside Trail in Inman Park, the restaurant has since expanded with locations in Buckhead and Old Milton in Alpharetta. One reviewer on Yelp write, "I love Delbar! Every dish is satisfying and the drinks are refreshing and lovely ... You simply can't go wrong with any item on the menu." Another raved, "I had Such a good experience!! The food the vibes! Will def be back! Everything was amazing! Food was great and service was even better!" As of this writing, Delbar has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Yelp and a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Google across nearly 13,000 reviews.
All about Delbar in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia
Delbar is led by chef Fares Kargar, who was born in Iran and moved to the United States at 18. In a 2022 interview with Eater Atlanta, Kargar said he learned to cook by watching his aunt and grandmother. He decided to open Delbar in hopes of diversifying the food scene even more. "We wanted to bring Persian food and Middle Eastern food in a way that wasn't presented before," he told the outlet. "Not just kebab and rice on a plate." Since opening in 2020, Delbar has become one of Atlanta's best-known Middle Eastern restaurants. It's open dinner daily and brunch on weekends, with both indoor and al fresco seating available. Complimentary parking is offered nearby at 100 Montag Circle.
Menu highlights include dinner offerings like kofta tabrizi, a lamb-and-beef meatball stuffed with dried figs and plums and served with a pomegranate and date molasses demi and lemon yogurt. There is also duck fesenjoon, a saffron-rubbed duck leg confit over a traditional Persian pomegranate-walnut stew, and ghormeh sabzi, a 48-hour bone-in short rib, with beef tallow, black garlic, Persian dried lime, and lavash tahdig. Guests looking for familiar dishes can also order hummus plates, falafel and spreads. At brunch, the menu includes several savory goodies like mesabecha hummus with eggs, smoked bass, shakshuka, and sandwiches, along with sweets like baklava, and turkamisu, made with Persian-style sponge cake, soaked in Turkish coffee.
And while you're in the area, you may also want to hit Atlanta's playful suburban retreat of Suwannee for some tree-lined parks and a walkable downtown. After all, the city was named America's best summer travel destination for 2026, making it worth exploring beyond the city center.