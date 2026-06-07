Between Portland And Mount St. Helens Is Washington's Artificial Lake For Scenic Fishing And Paddling
There is no denying that Washington State is awash in unspoiled nature and stunning outdoor scenery. With temperate rainforests, active volcanoes, swiftly-flowing rivers, a wild Pacific Coast, and an eastern half that boasts canyons, wine country, and high desert splendor, the Evergreen State seemingly has it all. It's especially blessed when it comes to lakes, boasting around 8,000 of them. Yale Lake may be one of the lesser-known members of the group, but it certainly holds its own.
Yale Lake was established in 1953 after the construction of the Yale Dam on the Lewis River, and spans 3,612 acres. The man-made reservoir is around an hour-and-a-half drive from Portland, Oregon, and just under an hour's drive from the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument in Washington. Surrounded by the Cascade Mountains and forests, Yale Lake attracts outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. While the lake and its shoreline offers opportunities for both camping and hiking, it's the water that is the real star of the show.
Yale Lake's cool, clean waters boast plenty of fish that draw anglers keen to cast a line. It's also a haven for paddlers, with miles of open water and gorgeous surroundings to explore. And that's what it's all about, because no matter the activity you choose, the natural beauty of the place is impossible to ignore. "This lake is so beautiful and tranquil," observed one visitor on Google. "Breathtaking views, crystal clear water, absolute peace and quiet," reads another review.
Fish for Kokanee at Yale Lake
Yale Lake is one of three reservoirs along the Lewis River that stretch out near Mount St. Helens — the volcanic rise where you can embark on a bucket-list hike that is as dangerous as it is breathtaking. It's a popular fishing lake that's especially famous for kokanee — a species of landlocked sockeye salmon — though the waters also hold coastal cutthroat and bull trout. Bull trout must always be released when fishing in the Lewis River, as they are a threatened species.
Kokanee usually school in deep water, meaning you'll need some kind of watercraft – and often a downrigger – to reach them, which can be launched from one of four boat ramps. These striking silver fish are known to swim closer to the surface in the spring and fall, and deeper in the summer. The lake is open for fishing year-round, but keep in mind that water levels may fluctuate occasionally. When the bite is on, anglers have been known to limit out quickly. "We love going to Yale," wrote one user in the Kokanee Power of Oregon Facebook group. "Put 13 in the boat last week and 15 today."
Even if you don't do any fishing, a day spent on Yale Lake is more than worth your time. "I mean, you can't pick a better backdrop," said Branden Trager, founder of non-profit The Fallen Outdoors, to KGW8 News. Trager organized a group fishing trip to Yale Lake for 80 veterans and active duty service members. "You're sitting on a boat in the middle of a lake in the mountains. You can't ask for anything better than that," he added.
Paddle your way across Yale Lake's serene surface
One of the best ways to explore Yale Lake is by paddling your way around in a kayak, canoe, or standup paddle board. "As soon as you hit the water the entire world is yours," wrote kayaker Matt Klemsz on The Outbound. "Take a glance over your shoulder occasionally and you may just see that infamous peak looming over head." Many past visitors were equally as impressed. "Yale Lake is a cool place to go to get out on the water," reads one Google review. "I usually take my kayak when I'm up this way as you're close to the mountains and you feel far away from town."
Yale Lake also attracts plenty of boaters, which, along with the afternoon wind, can make the waters choppy. The parking lot can also quickly fill up during peak summer weekends. You may want to arrive early in the morning or visit later in the day for a sunset paddle to avoid the crowds.
While Yale Lake makes a great day trip from Portland — an unusually tranquil destination for an urban vacation — you can also stay overnight. Cougar RV Park and Campground offers full-hookup RV and tent sites near the reservoir, while Lone Fir Resort has a number of rustic cabins and an on-site restaurant called Bigfoot's Lodge, which serves hearty food and cold drinks. For more of Washington State's natural splendor, check out the San Juan Islands, which some consider the best place to camp in the Pacific Northwest.