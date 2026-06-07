Between Portland And Mount St. Helens Is Washington's Artificial Lake For Scenic Fishing And Paddling

There is no denying that Washington State is awash in unspoiled nature and stunning outdoor scenery. With temperate rainforests, active volcanoes, swiftly-flowing rivers, a wild Pacific Coast, and an eastern half that boasts canyons, wine country, and high desert splendor, the Evergreen State seemingly has it all. It's especially blessed when it comes to lakes, boasting around 8,000 of them. Yale Lake may be one of the lesser-known members of the group, but it certainly holds its own.

Yale Lake was established in 1953 after the construction of the Yale Dam on the Lewis River, and spans 3,612 acres. The man-made reservoir is around an hour-and-a-half drive from Portland, Oregon, and just under an hour's drive from the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument in Washington. Surrounded by the Cascade Mountains and forests, Yale Lake attracts outdoor enthusiasts of all stripes. While the lake and its shoreline offers opportunities for both camping and hiking, it's the water that is the real star of the show.

Yale Lake's cool, clean waters boast plenty of fish that draw anglers keen to cast a line. It's also a haven for paddlers, with miles of open water and gorgeous surroundings to explore. And that's what it's all about, because no matter the activity you choose, the natural beauty of the place is impossible to ignore. "This lake is so beautiful and tranquil," observed one visitor on Google. "Breathtaking views, crystal clear water, absolute peace and quiet," reads another review.